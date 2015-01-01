पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दक्षिण से आ रही हवा, पारा स्थिर होने से गर्मी

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बदली से बढ़ी उमस, अधिकतम 32 व न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री से नहीं हुआ कम

मौसम का मिजाज रोज बदल रहा है। मंगलवार शाम हल्की बदली छाने से उमस बढ़ गई है। अधिकतम तापमान 32 और न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री पर बना हुआ है। दोपहर में गर्मी और उमस से लोग परेशान हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तर भाग में पूर्व से हवा और दक्षिण भाग में दक्षिण पूर्व से हवा आ रही है। बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी आने के कारण हल्के बादल छाए हैं। अभी ठंड नहीं पड़ेगी। अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में विशेष बदलाव की संभावना नहीं है। इधर प्रशासन ने आगामी शीत लहर को देखते हुए बचाव के उपाय जारी किए हैं। कलेक्टर किरण कौशल ने इसका पालन करने लोगों से आग्रह किया है। कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि ठंड के मौसम में शीत लहर की स्थिति में जिले के लोगों को सतर्क और जागरूक रहने की जरूरत है। शीत लहर की स्थिति में लोगों से जितना संभव हो सके, घर के अंदर रहने और जरूरी कार्य होने पर ही बाहर निकलने को कहा है। शीत लहर की स्थिति में बुजुर्गों को अकेला नहीं छोड़ने और उनका ध्यान रखने अपील की गई है। शीत लहर से बचाव के लिए टोपी या मफलर का उपयोग करने अथवा सिर और कान को ढंककर रखना जरूरी है।

न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री के बाद ही शीतलहर
राज्य शासन के अनुसार सामान्य क्षेत्रों में न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस या उसके बराबर होता है तो शीत लहर मानी जाएगी। शीत लहर की संभावना सामान्यतः दिसंबर से जनवरी के बीच होती है। इस दौरान ठंड की व्यापकता और तीक्ष्णता कभी-कभी शीत लहर का रूप ले लेती है। कलेक्टर ने अभी से इसकी तैयारी करने के लिए निकायों का कहा है।

