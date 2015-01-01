पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नियम विरूद्ध प्लाटिंग पर हो रहा काम रोका, नोटिस

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
निगम ने पावर हाउस रोड साकेत नगर में राजवाड़े काम्पलेक्स के पीछे स्थित भूमि का बिना अनुमति कराए जा रहे विकास कार्य पर रोक लगाई। साथ ही नोटिस दिया गया है। माधव साहू और अन्य उक्त स्थल में लगभग एक एकड़ क्षेत्रफल में भूमि का विकास कार्य बिना सक्षम अनुज्ञा कर रहे थे, जो कि कालोनाइजर एक्ट का उल्लंघन है। पंजीकृत वास्तुविदों, संरचना इंजीनियरों से कहा गया है कि वे भवन निर्माण अनुज्ञा के लिए चेकलिस्ट अनुसार जरूरी कागजात के पूरा होने पर ही भवन अनुज्ञा के लिए आवेदन आनलाइन अपलोड करें। शहर समेत पश्चिम क्षेत्र में जमीनों के टुकड़े में बेचकर कॉलोनाइजर एक्ट का उल्लंघन किया जा रहा है। इस तरह के जमीनों के अवैध प्लाटिंग पर अंकुश लगाने नगर निगम ने उप पंजीयक कोरबा और कटघोरा काे पत्र लिख रोक लगाने को कहा है, ताकि शासन को राजस्व का नुकसान न हो। शहर समेत दादरखुर्द, खरमोरा, शारदा विहार, मुड़ापार, पोड़ीबहार, पं. रविशंकर शुक्लनगर, बालको, पाड़ीमार, भदरापारा, रिसदी, रिसदा, तुलसीनगर, मिशन रोड कोरबा, लाटा, अगारखार, जमनीपाली, गोपालपुर व बांकीमोंगरा के कई स्थानों पर भूमि स्वामियों ने खेती कर रहे जमीन को आवासीय व व्यवसायिक परिसर में विकसित करने के उद्देश्य से अनाधिकृत रूप से कालोनाइजर एक्ट का उल्लंघन करते हुए ले-आउट बनाकर एक भू-खंड को कई टुकड़ों में विभाजित कर बिक्री किया जा रहा है। खासकर दादरखुर्द, खरमोरा, पोड़ीबहार, पं.रविशंकर शुक्लनगर, मिशन रोड कोरबा व लाटा, अगारखार जमनीपाली में अवैध प्लाटिंग करने की जानकारी सामने आई है। निगम की ओर से पहले भी भू-खंडों को टुकड़ों में विभाजित कर की जा रही बिक्री पर रोक लगाने उप पंजीयकों को पत्र भेजा था। निगम ने फिर पत्र लिखकर अवैध प्लाटिंग कर भू-खंडों को टुकडों में बांटकर बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए उनके बिक्री पंजीयन पर रोक लगाने को कहा है।

