प्रदर्शन:कर्मियों ने दिया धरना, कलेक्टर को आज सौंपेंगे ज्ञापन

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • दो दिन की सामूहिक छुट्टी पर चले जाने से सरकारी विभागों के कामकाज पर पड़ा असर

छत्तीसगढ़ शासकीय अधिकारी-कर्मचारी फेडरेशन के बैनर तले 11 सूत्रीय मांग को लेकर अधिकारी-कर्मचारी सोमवार से सामूहिक अवकाश पर चले गए। इससे सरकारी विभागों का कामकाज प्रभावित हुआ। कई दफ्तरों में अफसर फाइल ढूंढते नजर आए तो कहीं संविदा कर्मियों से काम लिया गया। सभी ब्लॉक में धरना शुरू किया गया। 3 नवंबर को जिला मुख्यालय में प्रदर्शन कर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपेगे। कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल से दफ्तरों में कामकाज पर असर पड़ा है। फेडरेशन का कहना है कि मांगों को लेकर पहले ही ज्ञापन सौंपा गया था, लेकिन राज्य शासन ने विचार ही नहीं किया। इस वजह से आंदाेलन कर रहे हैं। जान जोखिम में डालकर अधिकारी-कर्मचारी कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने में लगे हैं। इसलिए उनका 50 लाख रुपए का बीमा कराया जाए। लिपिको समेत अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों के वेतनमान विसंगति दूर की जाए। कोरोना वॉरियर्स, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के चिकित्सक, नर्स और पैरामेडिकल स्टॉफ को प्रोत्साहन राशि के रूप में एक माह का अतिरिक्त वेतन दिया जाए। जुलाई 2020 में मिलने वाली वेतन वृद्धि को बहाल करने में देरी हो रही है। पदाेन्नति रुकी हुई है। दैनिक वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों को नियमित अब तक नहीं किया गया है। इस पर पहल करने समेत 11 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर फेडरेशन से जुड़े अधिकारी-कर्मचारी नारेबाजी करते रहे। इसी तरह कटघोरा में पुष्प वाटिका के सामने कर्मचारियों ने धरना दिया। उन्होंने भी मांगों को लेकर आवाज बुलंद की। घंटाघर चौक में आयोजित धरना-प्रदर्शन में लिपिक संघ के प्रांतीय सचिव और फेडरेशन के संयोजक जगदीश खरे, सुरेश द्विवेदी, जेबी करपे, राजेन्द्र मिश्रा, प्रदीप गुप्ता, तरूण राठौर, एमएल यादव, विपिन यादव समेत अन्य मौजूद थे।

