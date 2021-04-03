पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:फर्जीवाड़ा का आरोप लगाकर पीएससी चेयरमैन का युवा मोर्चा ने फूंका पुतला

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा युवा मोर्चा ने गुरुवार को पीएससी में गड़बड़ी को लेकर चेयरमैन का एमपीनगर चौक में पुतला दहन किया। युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष चिंटू राजपाल का कहना है कि सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में जमकर गड़बड़ी की गई है। पीएससी के चेयरमैन टामन सिंह सोनवानी को बर्खास्त कर मामले की जांच की जाए। कई अभ्यर्थियों को अनुपस्थित होने पर भी साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया गया था। युवाओं के साथ धोखाधड़ी है। उनके भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच होनी चाहिए।

