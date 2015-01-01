पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:किराना दुकान की आड़ में शराब बेचता युवक गिरफ्तार

कोरबा6 घंटे पहले
पाली थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवक किराना दुकान की आड़ में देशी शराब बेच रहा था। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने दुकान में दबिश दी और दुकान संचालक को शराब बेचते हुए पकड़ा। मामले में आबकारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। पाली थाना अंतर्गत पोड़ी मेनरोड पर मदन मोहन बिहारी लाल किराना स्टोर का संचालन करता है। पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि मदन मोहन बिहारीलाल अपनी किराना दुकान में खाद्य सामग्री बेचने की आड़ में शराब भी बेच रहा है। इस सूचना पर पुलिस ने उसके दुकान में दबिश दी और उसके पास से 3 लीटर महुआ शराब और बिक्री की रकम के साथ उसे गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है।

बांकीमोंगरा व हरदीबाजार में भी शराब बेचते 3 गिरफ्तार
बांगो थाना क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से शराब बेचते दो लोगों को पकड़ा है। इसमें शत्रुघन सिंह गौड़ को ग्राम कछार में शराब बेचते हुए पकड़ा गया है। उसके पास से देशी शराब जब्त की गई है। इसी तरह सुखनंदन धनवार को भी शराब बेचते पकड़ा है। उसके पास से भी पुलिस ने देशी शराब जब्त की है। हरदी बाजार पुलिस ने ग्राम मुढाली में 15 पाव शराब के साथ दीपक सूर्यवंशी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आबकारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है

