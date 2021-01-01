पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामान्य सभा में उठा मुद्दा:जिपं सदस्य बोले- आंगनबाड़ी भवनों की पोताई के लिए मिले डेढ़ करोड़, राशि मिलने के बाद भी नहीं हुआ काम

कोरबा12 घंटे पहले
  • सरपंच की अनुशंसा के बाद ही मानेंगे काम पूरा, हाथी पहुंचा रहे फसल को नुकसान, कम मिल रहा मुआवजा

जिला पंचायत सामान्य सभा की शुक्रवार को बैठक में महिला व बाल विकास विभाग के कार्यों की समीक्षा के दौरान सदस्यों ने आंगनबाड़ी भवनों की पोताई नहीं होने का मुद्दा उठाया। सदस्यों ने कहा कि डेढ़ करोड़ की राशि मिली है, लेकिन कई स्थानों में पोताई का काम ही नहीं हुआ है। आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से राशि का आहरण भी कर लिया है। जब तक सरपंच की अनुशंसा नहीं होगी, तब तक यह माना जाएगा कि काम ही नहीं हुआ है। जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष शिवकला कंवर की अध्यक्षता में शुरू हुई बैठक में सदस्य काफी आक्रामक नजर आए। सदस्यों ने कहा कि मरम्मत के कार्यों को समय पर करना चाहिए। महिला व बाल विकास अधिकारी को सदस्यों ने अधूरे कामों को पूरा करने कहा। पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा क्षेत्र के सदस्यों ने कहा हाथी उत्पात बढ़ गया है। रोज फसल को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। उसके हिसाब से मुआवजा नहीं मिल पाता। इसे बढ़ाना चाहिए। हाथी अब सब्जी को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। चर्चा में जिपं उपाध्यक्ष रीना अजय जायसवाल, सभापति गणराज सिंह कंवर, कमला राठिया, गोदावरी राठौर, प्रेमचंद पटेल, रामनारायण उरैती, उर्मिला मरकाम, प्रीति कंवर ने भी भाग लिया।

जनप्रतिनिधियों के कार्यों को मिले प्राथमिकता
विधायक मोहित केरकेट्टा भी बैठक में शामिल हुए। उनका कहना था कि जनप्रतिनिधियों की अनदेखी ठीक नहीं है। अफसरों को इस ओर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। जनहित के कार्यों को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि अफसरों को ही बताते हैं। उसे प्राथमिकता से कराना चाहिए।
अधूरे कार्यों को समय पर पूरा किया जाए
सदस्यों ने कहा कि सिंचाई विभाग, मनरेगा, पीएचई, प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत जो भी काम चल रहे हैं उसे समय पर पूरा किया जाए। कई योजनाएं लंबे समय से बंद है। इसका लाभ लोगों को समय पर नहीं मिल पाता है। जो समय सीमा निर्धारित है उसमें ही काम पूरा हो जाना चाहिए।
खराब सड़क को लेकर जताई नाराजगी
जिला पंचायत सदस्यों ने सड़कों की समय पर मरम्मत नहीं होने पर नाराजगी जताई। पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई आरके वर्मा का कहना था कि चांपा मार्ग में कोथारी से आगे का हिस्सा एनएचआई का है। सदस्यों ने कहा कि आधी-अधूरी मरम्मत से लोगों की परेशानी कम नहीं हो रही है। इसे पूरा किया जाए।

पाली और करतला में सीईओ का बदला जाए प्रभार
जिला पंचायत सदस्यों ने पाली व करतला जनपद सीईओ को वित्तीय अधिकार नहीं होने और एक डिप्टी कलेक्टर को इसी जिम्मेदारी देने पर भी सवाल उठाया। उनका कहना था कि इससे परेशानी हो रही है। करतला ब्लॉक के सरपंच आंदोलन करने वाले हैं। जिला पंचायत सीईओ कुंदन कुमार ने कहा कि इस संबंध में कलेक्टर को अवगत कराएंगे।

सामग्री की दें जानकारी
कृषि विभाग की समीक्षा करते हुए सदस्यों ने कहा कि जो भी बीज या सामग्री वितरण किया जाता है, उसकी जानकारी सदस्यों को नहीं होती। इसकी जानकारी दी जाए।

