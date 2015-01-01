पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या की कोशिश:अलग-अलग घटनाओं में 3 लोगों ने पी लिया कीटनाशक, दो गंभीर

लखनपुर5 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत 12 दिसंबर को लखनपुर नगर पंचायत के वार्ड क्रमांक झिनपुरी पारा निवासी 55 वर्षीय महिला प्यासो बाई ने अज्ञात कारणों से सुबह कीटनाशक का सेवन कर लिया। इसी तरह लखनपुर क्षेत्र के ग्राम सिरकोतगा निवासी 32 वर्षीय युवक ने सुबह 7 बजे अज्ञात कारणों से कीटनाशक का सेवन कर लिया। महिला और युवक को प्राथमिक इलाज के लिए लखनपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाया गया। दोनों की स्थिति गंभीर होने के कारण उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। इसी तरह 35 वर्षीय युवक ने नशे में कीटनाशक का सेवन किया। उसे लखनपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया गया, जहां उसका इलाज चल रहा है।

