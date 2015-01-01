पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:ब्लाॅक की ग्राम पंचायतों में लटका रहता है ताला

मैनपाट4 घंटे पहले
नर्मदापुर ग्राम पंचायत में सचिव की मनमानी से ग्रामीण परेशान हैं। इसकी वजह से ग्रामीणों की कई समस्याओं का निराकरण नहीं हो पाता है। सचिव पंचायत में उपस्थित नहीं रहता है। ऐसा तब है जब नर्मदापुर ग्राम पंचायत में ही ब्लाक दफ्तर भी है लेकिन अधिकारियों की नजर उस पर नहीं पड़ रही। बात दें कि पंचायत भवन में हर दिन सुबह 10 बजे से 5 बजे तक सचिव सरपंच की उपस्थिति रहना चाहिए लेकिन ब्लॉक मुख्यालय के ग्राम पंचायत नर्मदापुर का पंचायत भवन हमेशा बन्द रहता है। कई बार ग्राम सभा में लोग वापस आकर चले जाते हैं। नर्मदा पुर ब्लाक मुख्यालय के ग्राम पंचायत होने की लगभग जनसंख्या आठ हजार से ज्यादा है। यहां के सचिव, दो-दो पंचायत का काम देखते हैं। सचिव का फोन यो हमेशा बंद रखता है। पंचायतों को नियमित रूप से संचालन और जन कल्याणकारी योजना के क्रिया वन के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ पंचायत राज अधिनियम 1993 की धारा 86 के तहत ब्लाक के सभी ग्राम पंचायतों को सुबह 10 बजे से समय 5 बजे तक खुलने की निर्देश है लेकिन सप्ताह में एक बार ग्राम पंचायतों में कार्यरत कई संस्था प्रमुख एवं पंचायत के स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं की समीक्षा बैठक होनी चाहिए पर कभी नहीं होता है। हमेशा खानापूर्ति की जाती है, मैनपाट ब्लाक के कई ग्राम पंचायत में ताला लगा रहता है। जिसकी आए दिन शिकायत होती रहती है और ग्रामीण ग्राम पंचायत की चक्कर लगाकर घर वापस लौट जाते हैं, इसी तरह ब्लॉक मुख्यालय नर्मदापुर की हाल है जहां पर पंचायत भवन कभी-कभार ही खुलता है तो रहता ही नहीं है। सरपंच का कहना है कि सचिन मुख्यालय में रहता ही नहीं है। कई सारे काम बाधित रहते हैं।

दूसरे सचिव की हाेगी पदस्थापना
मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जय गोविंद गुप्ता के द्वारा बताया गया कि जल्द ही नए सचिव की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। और दूसरे पंचायतों के लापरवाह सचिवों पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

