महिला जज ने किया सुसाइड:छत्तीसगढ़ के मुंगेली में घर में साड़ी के फंदे से लटका मिला शव, दरवाजा तोड़कर निकाला गया; सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला

मुंगेलीएक घंटा पहले
कांता मार्टिन। - फाइल फोटो। लगभग 55 साल की कांता न्यायिक जागरुकता के लिए भी काम करने लिए पहचानी जाती थीं।
  • जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश कांता मार्टिन ने की आत्महत्या, काफी समय से रह रही थीं अकेले
  • काम के सिलसिले में दिल्ली और रायपुर में रहते हैं दो बेटे, पति की डेढ़ साल पहले हो चुकी है मौत

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुंगेली की जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश कांता मार्टिन ने रविवार को खुदकुशी कर ली। उनके सरकारी बंगले का दरवाजा तोड़कर पुलिस अंदर पहुंची और साड़ी के फंदे से लटके शव को बाहर निकाला। फिलहाल ये स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि महिला जज ने आखिर इस तरह से अपनी जान क्यों दे दी? मौके पर पहुंचे मुंगेली जिले के SP अरविंद कुजूर ने बताया कि अब तक सामने आई जानकारी के मुताबिक कांता मार्टिन यहां अकेले रहती थीं। काफी समय से अकेली रहने की वजह से वो डिप्रेशन में थीं। इस वजह से उन्होंने ऐसा कदम उठाया है।

कुक पहुंचा तो बंद मिला दरवाजा
SP ने बताया कि सुबह करीब 9 बजे बंगले का कुक आया। दरवाजा लॉक होने की वजह से वो काफी देर तक बेल बजाता रहा। उसने कांता मार्टिन को फोन कॉल किए, मगर कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उसने पड़ोस में रहने वाले कोर्ट के अन्य अधिकारियों को सूचना दी। फिर मुझे जानकारी मिली। मैं मौके पर पहुंचा। टॉर्च की मदद से खिड़की से देखा तो मैडम का शव लटका दिख रहा था। फिर दरवाजा तोड़कर पुलिस टीम घर में दाखिल हुई। कमरे से कोई सुसाइड नोट वगैरह नहीं मिला है।

डेढ़ साल पहले पति की हो चुकी है मौत
जज कांता मार्टिन के पति की डेढ़ साल पहले मौत हो चुकी थी। उनके दो बेटे काम के सिलसिले में बाहर रहते थे। रायपुर में रहने वाले अंकित को पुलिस ने बुलावा भेजा है। दूसरा बेटा दिल्ली में रहता है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, कांता मार्टिन जुलाई 2019 से मुंगेली जिले की जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश थीं। इससे पहले उन्होंने बिलासपुर, कांकेर, दुर्ग, रायपुर में भी सेवा दी थी। वह मूलत: कटनी मध्यप्रदेश की रहने वाली थीं।

