पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:जिले में 10 हजार कोरोना वारियर्स को पहले लगाई जाएगी वैक्सीन

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तिलकनगर सामुदायिक भवन में कोरोना की जांच के लिए चल रहा कैंप।
  • संकेत यही है कि वैक्सीन आने वाली है, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की जुटा रहे जानकारी

कोरोना की वैक्सीन आते ही सबसे पहले कोरोना वारियर्स को उसका डोज दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए सीएमएचओ ने जिले के 550 निजी अस्पताल, 136 पंजीकृत नर्सिंग होम, 47 लैब और 150 ऐसे क्लिनिक जिनका पंजीयन के लिए आवेदन किया है, उस सभी संस्थाओं में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों की जानकारी मांगी है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रमोद महाजन और नोडल अधिकारी मनोज सैम्यूअल ने बताया कि अनुमानित 10 हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का डाटा तैयार हो रहा है। केंद्र सरकार का अनुमान है कि जनवरी-2021 में कोरोना की वैक्सीन आ जाएगी। वैक्सीन प्राथमिकता के आधार पर सबसे पहले फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वॉरियर्स को लगाई जाएगी। स्थानीय स्तर पर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। एन-एचएम को नोडल एजेंसी बनाया है। इधर कलेक्टर सारांश मित्तर की अगुवाई में सीएमएचओ शहर की स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं के डॉक्टर और नर्सिंग स्टाफ समेत दूसरे कर्मचारियों की जानकारी जुटा रहे हैं।

अभी स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं से जुड़े लोगों का डाटा तैयार हो रहा
नोडल अधिकारी ने बताया कि वैक्सीन फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वॉरियर्स के अलावा नर्सिंग और मेडिकल कॉलेज के छात्र-छात्राओं को भी लगेगी। नर्सिंग कॉलेजों के अलावा सिम्स से भी छात्र-छात्राओं की जानकारी मंगाई है। अभी केवल स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं से जुड़े लोगों का ही डाटा तैयार किया जा रहा है। इधर सीएमएचओ के मुताबिक अब तक दो सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, 15 नर्सिंग होम, सिम्स सहित कुछ निजी अस्पताल से जानकारी मिल चुकी है।

कोरोना जांच का टारगेट अधूरा, बिल्हा बीएमओ को कलेक्टर ने भेजा नोटिस : जिले में रोजाना कोरोना के सौ से अधिक मरीज मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में शासन ने अधिक से अधिक लोगों की कोरोना जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिले में पिछले चार दिन से प्रतिदिन 1600 लोगों का आरटीपीसीआर, एंटीजन और ट्रूनेट जांच करने का टारगेट मंत्रालय से दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में 1500 सैंपल ही लिए जा रहे हैं। वहीं बिल्हा ब्लॉक में टारगेट से कम सैंपल लिया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण कलेक्टर डॉ. सारांश मित्तर ने कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने को लेकर खण्ड चिकित्सा अधिकारी शुभा गढ़ेवाल को नोटिस भेजकर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है।

जानकारी भेजने की अंतिम तारीख आज
स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने 20 अक्टूबर को पत्र जारी कर जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग अंतर्गत कार्यरत समस्त नियमित और संविदा अधिकारी/ कर्मचारी की जानकारी एचआर-एमआईसी पोर्टल में 25 अक्टूबर तक तय फॉर्मेट में अनिवार्य रूप से भेजने की तारीख तय की थी। जिले में जानकारी जुटाने और फॉर्मेट को समझने में समय लग गया, जिसके कारण 5 दिन बाद भी जानकारी तैयार नहीं हो पाई। अब 30 अक्टूबर को जानकारी भेजने की अंतिम तारीख है। मंत्रालय ने 30 अक्टूबर को सीवी-बीएमएस की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किया जाना है। इसके लिए विभाग को यूजर आई-डी और पासवर्ड भी दिया जा चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें