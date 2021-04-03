पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोषियों को प्रश्रय:सहकारी बैंक में 100 करोड़ का घोटाला, पूर्व अध्यक्ष पांडेय सहित 11 आरोपी खुले घूम रहे

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रायपुर के पंजीयक दफ्तर से सिर्फ पेशी के लिए चल रही चिटि्ठयां

सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक बिलासपुर में 100 करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले के पीछे पूर्व अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र पांडेय की भूमिका अहम मानी जा रही है। उन्हें ही इस घोटाले का मास्टरमाइंड करार दिया जा रहा है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि जिस वक्त वे बैंक में अध्यक्ष के पद पर काबिज रहे, यह घपला भी उसी दौरान का है। मामले में फिलहाल रायपुर के पंजीयक दफ्तर से आरोपियों को पेशी का बुलावा आ रहा है। पर इस घोटाले के 11 आरोपियों में हर बार कोई ना कोई गायब हो जाता है। रिकॉर्डों को छुपाने का खेल और कई तरह की गड़बड़ी को दबाने का खेल जारी है। यही कारण है कि बैंकों की विभिन्न शाखाओं में हुई आर्थिक अनियमितता और किसानों के पैसों को हजम करने वाले अपराधी खुलेआम घूम रहे हैं। और लोग आज भी इंसाफ की राह तकते बैठे हैं। गड़बड़ी की यह कहानी साल 2014-15 के दौर की है। यानी छह साल पहले की। बैंक के अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र पांडेय थे। और तब से बैंक में कभी धान खरीदी में घोटाला, कभी कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति में गड़बड़ी, कभी शाखाओं को मिलने वाली राशि का गायब होना, कभी ब्रांचों में बिल्डिंग बनाने के नाम पर नियमों को तोड़ना तो कभी कुछ और। गड़बड़ी का यह सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। तब बैंक के पूर्व अध्यक्ष पांडेय पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री ननकीराम कंवर के करीबी माने जाते थे। इसलिए ही गड़बड़ी खुली भी तो जांच दबा दी गई। फाइलों को बंद कर दिया गया। पूर्व अध्यक्ष पांडेय बैंक को अपने ही तरीके से चलाया करते। कहीं कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर को ब्रांच मैनेजर बना देना कहीं प्यून का प्रमोशन तो कहीं कुछ और। सालों तक मनमानी जारी है। उनके जाने के बाद सहकारी संस्था के अधिकारियों ने मामले में जांच शुरू की। पहले जिला पंजीयक उमेश तिवारी और फिर ज्वाइंड डायरेक्टर केएल ढारगांवे ने बैंक में होने वाली गड़बड़ी की जांच शुरू करवाई। जो सामने आया वह हैरान करने वाला था। तब तक बैंक में 100 करोड़ रुपए का घोटाला फूट चुका था। पर सहकारिता के नियम ऐसे हैं कि आरोपी बड़ी आसानी से सरकार और कानून को छकाते आ रहे हैं। बैंक में इतने बड़ी गड़बड़ी होने के बावजूद इस मामले में किसी भी आरोपी को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा सका है। रायपुर के पंजीयक दफ्तर में पेशी जारी है।

धान घोटाला में फंसे पूर्व अध्यक्ष, फिलहाल फरार
उरगा क्षेत्र के सोहागपुर में 8 साल पहले एक करोड़ से अधिक का धान घोटाला सामने आया था। मामले में पुलिस ने धान खरीदी से जुड़े लोगों को आरोपी बनाया था। भाजपा नेता सह व्यापारी देवेंद्र पांडेय तब जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक मर्यादित बिलासपुर के अध्यक्ष थे। उनके ऊपर कई तरह के आरोप लगे थे, लेकिन प्रकरण में उनका नाम शामिल नहीं था। मामले में पुलिस ने 5 आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण बनाकर कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उक्त प्रकरण में उनकी भूमिका संदिग्ध मानते हुए कोर्ट ने पुलिस को विवेचना का आदेश दिया। पुलिस ने प्रकरण में पूछताछ के लिए उन्हें तलब किया तो उन्होंने अपने भाई के कोरोना संक्रमित होने के कारण 10 दिन के लिए खुद को होम क्वारेंटाइन करना बताया। साथ ही उक्त अवधि के बाद बयान देने के लिए आने की बात कही थी। इसके बाद वे पुलिस के समक्ष नहीं पहुंचे। पुलिस ने उनके मोबाइल पर कॉल कर संपर्क की कोशिश की गई। मोबाइल बंद मिला। तब पुलिस उनके मकान पहुंची, जहां वह नहीं थे। परिजन ने उनके संबंध में जानकारी नहीं दी। पुलिस उनके तलाश में रायपुर के मकान में पहुंची, लेकिन देवेंद्र वहां भी नहीं मिले। बाद में पुलिस को उनका पता बताने वाले को ईनाम देने की घोषणा करनी पड़ी।

