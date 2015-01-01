पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:जिले में 102 पॉजिटिव, शहर के 24 से अधिक इलाकों में 59 रोगी मिले

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
जिले में फिर कोरोना के केस बढ़ने लगे हैं। मंगलवार को शहर में 59 सहित जिले में 102 नए रोगियों की पहचान की गई है। इनके मिलते ही जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 14455 हो गई। नवंबर महीने में पांचवीं बार 100 से अधिक रोगी मिले हैं। इससे पहले 12, 11, 10 और 4 नवंबर को 10 प्लस मरीज मिले थे। हालांकि सितंबर और अक्टूबर के मुकाबले इस माह कोरोना की रफ्तार काफी कम है। 17 दिन में 1484 लोग की कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। इधर ठीक होने वालों की संख्या में गिरावट आई है। 24 घंटे में 43 मरीज कोरोना जीतकर डिस्चार्ज किए गए। अब ठीक होने वालों की कुल संख्या 13464 हो गई। वर्तमान में 751 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। जो होम आइसोलेशन और अस्पतालों में कोविड-19 से जंग लड़ रहे हैं। इधर सीआरपीएफ भरनी, पुलिस लाइन, रेलवे, सिम्स, निजी अस्पतालों सहित अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में मरीज मिले हैं।

शहर के अस्पतालों में तीन मरीजों की मौत
जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना से मौत के आंकड़े शून्य रहे। इधर शहर के अस्पतालों में बाहरी जिले के तीन मरीजों ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा है। अपोलो अस्पताल में रायगढ़ निवासी 82 वर्षीय अमृत लाल की मौत हुई। कोविड अस्पताल में मुंगेली की रहने वाली 40 साल की पार्वती साहू ने अंतिम सांस ली है। जांजगीर चांपा के 80 वर्षीय बिहारी लाल पटेल ने कोविड अस्पताल में दोपहर 12 बजे दम तोड़ा है।

