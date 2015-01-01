पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियों पर भारी कोरोना:सात फेरों के सात वचन से पहले 12 शर्तें सरकार की

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम से अनुमति, थाने व निगम को सूचना
  • अनलॉक के बावजूद एसडीएम या तहसीलदार से अनुमति लेनी पड़ रही

लॉकडाउन में 15 लोगों को शादी समारोह में शामिल होने की अनुमति थी फिर इसकी संख्या 20 व फिर 50 हो गई। अनलॉक हो चुका है इसके बावजूद शादी के लिए एसडीएम या तहसीलदार से अनुमति लेनी पड़ रही है। इसमें 12 शर्तों का पालन करना होगा। अकेले बिलासपुर एसडीएम क्षेत्र में 200 लोगों ने शादी के लिए अर्जी दी है। 80 फीसदी को अनुमति मिल चुकी है। शादी के लिए अर्जी देने का फॉर्म भी है जो फोटोकॉपी सेंटर में तीन से पांच रुपए में मिल रहा है। इस आवेदन को भरने के साथ ही वर-वधु व उनके माता-पिता के आधार कार्ड की फोटोकॉपी भी जमा करना पड़ रहा है। शादियों में साफतौर कोरोना का असर पहले भी पड़ा और लोगों को शादियां टालनी पड़ी। जो शादियां नहीं हुई थी, उनके साथ ही नए सीजन में भी शादी को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। शादी में बाकी तैयारियों के साथ ही एक अहम काम इसके लिए आवेदन करना भी है। विवाह आयोजन की सूचना नगर निगम के जोन कमिश्नर के साथ ही संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को भी देना होगा।

बारात निकालने की अनुमति नहीं
शादी की अनुमति दी जा रही है लेकिन इसमें बारात निकालने की अनुमति नहीं है। आमतौर पर शहर की सड़कों पर बारात नजर आती है लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए बारात निकालने की इजाजत किसी को नहीं होगी।

एक वाहन में 4 लोग बैठेंगे
शादी में जाते समय या शादी में उपयोग में लाए जा रहे चौपहिया वाहन में ड्राइवर समेत चार लोग ही बैठ सकेंगे। इससे अधिक होने पर आवागमन की अनुमति नहीं होगी। विवाह स्थल कंटेनमेंट जोन पर होने अनुमति आदेश निरस्त मानी जाएगी।

एसडीएम या तहसीलदार के पास ऐसे करें आवेदन
आवेदक को एसडीएम या तहसीलदार के नाम से आवेदन करना होगा। यह एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर फोटोकॉपी सेंटर में उपलब्ध है। इसमें शादी का दिनांक, वर व वधु का नाम, उनका जन्म दिनांक, पिता व माता का नाम, पता, थाना व तहसील क्षेत्र के साथ जिले का नाम भरना होगा। निर्देशों के उल्लंघन करने पर उसके ऊपर कानूनी कार्यवाही होने पर आपत्ति नहीं होगी। वर-वधु व दोनों के माता-पिता के आधार कार्ड की फोटोकॉपी आवेदन के साथ संलग्न करना होगा। आवेदक को अपना नाम, पिता का नाम, पता व मोबाइल नंबर बताना होगा। आवेदन करने के तीन से चार दिन में अनुमति मिल जाएगी।

ये हैं 12 शर्तें
1. वर, वधु,पंडित वह दोनों पक्षों के लोगों सहित 200 व्यक्ति ही शामिल हो सकेंगे।
2. विवाह की सूचना थाना व जोन कमिश्नर को देनी होगी।
3. कार्यक्रम स्थल पर मास्क एवं हाथ धोने की व्यवस्था हो।
4. किसी भी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना होने पर संपूर्ण जवाबदारी आवेदक की होगी।
5. अनुमति केवल निर्धारित समय, स्थान के लिए रहेगी।
6. खाद्यान्न सामग्री की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित कराई जावे।
7. शादी के दौरान बारात निकालने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।
8. बैंड पार्टी, डीजे, धुमाल पार्टी का उपयोग धीमी आवाज में रात 10 बजे तक कर सकेंगे।
9. एक चार पहिया वाहन में ड्राइवर सहित चार लोगों को ही आवागमन की अनुमति होगी।
10. विवाह स्थल कंटेनमेंट जोन के अंतर्गत आता है तो यह अनुमति निरस्त होगी।
11. गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा। नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई होगी।
12. शर्तों का उल्लंघन होने पर अनुमति निरस्त मानी जाएगी।

बिलासपुर में अनुमति दे रहे, बिल्हा में बस आवेदन ले रहे
बिलासपुर एसडीएम देवेंद्र पटेल के मुताबिक शादी-समारोह के लिए अनुमति दी जा रही है। मार्च से लेकर अब तक 500 आवेदन आए और अधिकांश में अनुमति दी जा चुकी है। इधर बिल्हा एसडीएम अखिलेश साहू ने बताया कि अब तो अनलॉक हो चुका है,ऐसे में अनुमति जैसी कोई बात नहीं है। हां आवेदन जरूर आ रहे हैं।

बैंड पार्टी में 10 लोग ही रहेंगे: शादियों के लिए बैंड वालों को छूट दे दी गई है। बैंड एवं डिस्को लाइट व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष नासिर खान ने बताया कि इस बार बैंड पार्टी सीधे कार्यक्रम स्थल जाएगी। पार्टी में 10-11 लोग ही रहेंगे, 50 तक शामिल रहते थे।

हाल की आधी बुकिंग ले रहे: शादी घर और होटल में हाल की क्षमता से आधी बुकिंग ली जा रही। होटल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष प्रकाश सोंथलिया ने बताया कि एक हॉल में यदि 100 लोग आ सकते हैं तो 50 के लिए बुकिंग ली जा रही।

