बच्चे के टेस्ट में पुलिस पास:12 साल के बच्चे ने अपहरण की सूचना दी, पुलिस ने डेढ़ घंटे में ढूंढ निकाला; कहा-तेजी जांचने के लिए ऐसा किया

बिलासपुर15 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में 12 साल के एक बच्चे ने सक्रियता परखने के लिए पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की परीक्षा ले डाली। उसकी इस परीक्षा में पुलिस तो पास हो गई, लेकिन संजीवनी सेवा फेल हो गई।- सिबॉलिक इमेज।
  • तिफरा क्षेत्र में एक बच्चे ने पुलिस की सक्रियता परखने के लिए दी झूठी सूचना
  • पुलिस लोकेशन के आधार पर तलाश करते हुए पहुंची तो मोहल्ले में खेलता मिला

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में 12 साल के एक बच्चे ने सक्रियता परखने के लिए पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की परीक्षा ले डाली। बच्चे ने डायल 112 पर कॉल कर अपने अपहरण की सूचना दे दी। इसके बाद शहर में नाकाबंदी हो गई। करीब डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद बच्चा मोहल्ले में खेलता मिला। पुलिस ने परिवार के सामने उसे समझाइश देकर छोड़ दिया। मामला तिफरा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, रायपुर स्थित डायल 112 के कमांड सेंटर में तिफरा से 12 साल के बच्चे के अपहरण की सूचना मिली। बताया गया कि एक सफेद वैन में बच्चे को उठाकर ले गए हैं। फिर जिस नंबर से कॉल आया था, उसका लोकेशन कमांड सेंटर ने बिलासपुर पुलिस से शेयर किया। वहीं सूचना के बाद शहर में नाकेबंदी शुरू कर जांच होने लगी। एक टीम तिफरा में बच्चे की जानकारी लेने लगी।

टीम बनाकर पुलिस बच्चे तक पहुंची, तो खुला मामला
हालांकि जिस नंबर से कॉल आया, वह स्विच ऑफ हो गया। पुलिस को सही लोकेशन नहीं मिल पा रही थी। इस पर पुलिस टीम बनाकर क्षेत्र में पता करने का प्रयास शुरू किया गया, लेकिन लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी से इनकार किया। करीब डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस को दो बच्चे खेलते मिले। पूछताछ की तो एक बच्चे ने बताया कि पुलिस की सक्रियता देखने के लिए उसने ऐसा किया।

बच्चा बोला- उसे पुलिस पर ज्यादा भरोसा, आपात स्थिति में उन्हें ही बुलाएगा
इसके बाद पुलिस ने परिजनों को बुलाया और उनके सामने बच्चे को समझाइश दी। वहीं बच्चे ने बताया कि उसने पहले संजीवनी एक्सप्रेस के लिए खुद का एक्सीडेंट होने की सूचना दी थी, लेकिन उनके कमांड सेंटर से कहा गया कि डायल 112 पर कॉल करें। फिर फोन कट गया। इसके बाद उसने पुलिस के लिए डायल 112 पर कॉल किया। कहा कि वह आपात स्थिति में पुलिस पर ही भरोसा करेगा।

