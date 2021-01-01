पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधान रहिए:पांच साल में सड़क पर पैदल चलने वाले 123 लोगों की मौत, 359 घायल

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे अधिक दुर्घटनाएं बिलासपुर-रायपुर नेशनल हाइवे पर, स्टेट की सड़कों पर कहीं भी जेब्रा क्रॉसिंग नहीं

चंद्रकुमार दुबे | सड़क पर पैदल चलने वालों की सुरक्षा के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। राहगीर व गाड़ियां साथ-साथ चलते हैं। इसका खामियाजा सड़क पर चलने वालों को ही दुर्घटना के रूप में भुगतना पड़ रहा है। जिले में हुए हादसों के आंकड़ों पर गौर किया जाए तो पता चलता है कि पिछले पांच साल में इसी के चलते 123 लोग सड़क पर कुचले गए और 359 घायल हो गए। अधिकारियों ने केवल मुआवजा देकर जिम्मेदारियां पूरी कर ली। इधर हादसों का सिलसिला जारी है। जिले में पांच साल के भीतर अलग-अलग वाहनों ने 123 राहगीरों को कुचल दिया। इसके पीछे सड़क पर पैदल चलने के नियमों का पालन नहीं करना, तेज व अनियंत्रित गति से गाड़ी चलाना व सड़क पर जेब्रा क्रॉसिंग का न होना है। स्टेट की सड़कों पर कहीं जेब्रा क्रॉसिंग नहीं हैं और राहगीरों को दुर्घटना से बचाने कभी किसी ने कोई अभियान नहीं चलाया।

तेज गाड़ी चलाने से हो रहे हादसे
मार्गमौतघायल
बिलासपुर-रायपुर नेशनल हाइवे2991
बिलासपुर-मस्तुरी रोड0946
बिलासपुर-कटघोरा रोड2372
बिलासपुर-कोटा-तखतपुर रोड1726
सकरी-हिर्री बाइपास रोड2239
तुर्काडीह-सकरी बाइपास रोड1131
लालखदान-सिरगिट्‌टी बाइपास रोड1229
मस्तुरी-हिर्री बाइपास रोड1025

नियमों की जानकारी नहीं होने से शिकार
देश में सड़क दुर्घटनाओं का शिकार होने वाले 50 फीसदी पैदल चलने वाले होते हैं। सड़क सुरक्षा नियमों की जानकारी न होने, लापरवाही बरतने के कारण में हादसों की चपेट में आते हैं। नियम पैदल चलने वालों पर भी लागू होते हैं।

गलत ढंग से कभी भी सड़क पार न करें-एसपी
एसपी प्रशांत अग्रवाल के अनुसार सड़क पर पैदल चलने वालों को हमेशा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। गलत ढंग से सड़क पार करने से ही सबसे अधिक दुर्घटनाएं होती है। सड़कों पर हर जगह पुलिस की व्यवस्था नहीं की जा सकती। हां जो नियम निर्धारित किए गए हैं उनका पालन कराने के लिए ट्रैफिक सुरक्षा माह में इसके लिए जन जागरुकता अभियान चलेगा, साथ ही जिले के सभी थानेदारों को अलग से विशेष अभियान चलाने के निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगे।

जानिए... सड़क पर पैदल चलने के लिए भी है नियम
1. इंटरनेशनल रोड फेडरेशन के मुताबिक सड़क पर चलने के दौरान पास से गुजरने वाले वाहनों से सतर्क रहना चाहिए।
2. वाहन चालकों की आंखों से संपर्क बनाए रखें, जिससे वह भी आपको देखकर
अपना वाहन दूर रखें।
3. ट्रैफिक जाम हो तो उल्टी दिशा में सड़क पर न चलें।
4. दिन में हल्के रंग के या चमकदार कपड़े पहनें। कपड़े दूर से ही दिखेंगे। शाम या रात को हल्के व परछाई देनेवाले पकड़े पहनें।
5. पैदल निकलने पर बच्चों को फुटपाथ में अंदर की तरफ रखें और हाथ थामें रहें।
6. जहां फुटपाथ न हों, वहां दाहिनी ओर चलें। ऐसे में विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे वाहन आसानी से नजर आ जाएंगे।
7. जहां क्रासिंग की व्यवस्था न हो, वहां ट्रैफिक लाइट और वाहन देखने के लिए बाद ही कदम आगे बढ़ाएं। फुटओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें।
8. बीच सड़क पर न चलें। होर्डिंग,टेबलेट में ध्यान दें, फोन पर बात भी न करें।

