कोरोना:ट्रैफिक डीएसपी सहित 132 नए मरीज, 193 जीते भी

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
मरीजों के मिलने की रफ्तार कम नहीं हो रही है। मौतों पर थोड़ा कंट्रोल हुआ है। अक्टूबर में 61 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा है। औसतन हर दिन दो मरीज कोरोना से शांत हो रहे हैं। जबकि सितंबर में औसत हर दिन चार रोगी कोरोना से शांत हो रहे थे। गुरुवार को हेमू नगर में रहने वाली 80 साल की प्रभा चौधरी ने आरबी अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा है। इन्हें मिलाकर अब कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा 222 पहुंच गया। वहीं गुरुवार को 132 नए कोरोना मरीजों की पहचान हुई। बिलासपुर के ट्रैफिक डीएसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार पांडेय, डॉक्टर और अन्य सरकारी कर्मचारी भी कोरोना की चपेट में आए हैं। 50 वर्षीय डीएसपी ड्यूटी के दौरान संक्रमित हुए हैं, जो वर्तमान में रायपुर में अपने घर पर कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे हैं। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 12706 पहुंच गई है। राहतभरी खबर यह है कि गुरुवार को दिनभर में 193 मरीजों को अस्पताल और होम आइसोलेशन से डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 10836 पहुंच गई है। रिकवरी दर 84.64 से बढ़कर 85.28 पर जा पहुंची। वहीं 1648 एक्टिव हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 75 मरीजों की पहचान शहर में हुई है। इनमें 48 पुरुष हैं। बिल्हा में 20, मस्तूरी 12, कोटा 13, तखतपुर 4 और 8 मरीज दूसरे जिले के हैं जो शहर के अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं।

गंगा नगर में यादव परिवार में चार मरीज मिले
गंगा नगर फेस-2 मंगला में रहने वाले यादव परिवार के चार लाेग कोरोना की चपेट में आए हैं। इनकी उम्र 54, 53, 27 और 61 वर्ष है। इसके अलावा देवांगन माेहल्ले में शर्मा परिवार में 35 और 32 मरीज मिले हैं। अर्चना विहार में नो-नहा परिवार में 53 और 22 वर्षीय दो रोगी मिले हैं। सिरगिट्टी में एक ही परिवार के तीन लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। इन मरीजों के संपर्क में रहने वाले संदेहियों की जांच होगी।

सिम्स में दो की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव
सिम्स में एक कर्मचारी सहित दो लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। 33 और 42 वर्षीय मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले भी सिम्स में लगातार संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। वहीं जिला अस्पताल की 62 वर्षीय महिला डॉक्टर की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

