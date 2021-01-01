पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:1490 ने कराई कोरोना जांच, 48 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, शहर में 36 संक्रमित

बिलासपुर33 मिनट पहले
जिले में सोमवार को 1490 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच कराई। इधर 48 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पहचान हुई। सबसे ज्यादा 1046 एंटीजन टेस्ट हुए हैं। 399 आरटी-पीसीआर और 45 ट्रूनेट टेस्ट कराए गए हैं। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर जिले में कुल रोगियों की संख्या 20633 तक पहुंच गई है। शहरी इलाकों में 36 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। 11 मरीज ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से हैं। एक बाहरी जिले का निवासी है लेकिन वर्तमान में शहर के अस्पताल में भर्ती है। बसंत विहार, कस्तूरबा नगर, अज्ञेय नगर, हेमू नगर, सरकंडा, चिंगराजपारा, साई राम कालोनी, बंधवापारा, साई वाटिका, उसलापुर, मगरपारा, जयरामनगर, नेहरू नगर, विनोवा नगर, नेचर सिटी, यदुनंदन नगर, सेंट्रल जेल सहित अन्य इलाकों में मरीज मिले हैं। इधर सोमवार को दिनभर में 33 लोगों ने कोरोना को हराया। ठीक होने वालों के आंकड़े जिले में 20253 हो गए हैं। 98 फीसदी मरीज कोरोना से जीत चुके हैं। राहत है कि जिले में दिनभर में कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं हुई। अब तक कुल मृत्यु 310 हैं।

