वारदात:बिलासपुर में किशोर के हाथ-पैर काटकर हत्या; रेत में गाड़ दिया शव

बिलासपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक किशोर की हत्या कर दी गई। उसके हाथ और पैर काटकर शव को रेत के नीचे गाड़ दिया। कुत्तों ने शव को नोच कर बाहर निकाला तो वारदात का पता चला।
  • कोनी थाना क्षेत्र की घटना, छोटी कोनी नदी घाट पर मिला
  • कुत्तों ने नोंचकर बाहर निकाला तो पता चला, शिनाख्त नहीं

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक किशोर की हत्या कर दी गई। उसके हाथ और पैर काटकर शव को रेत के नीचे गाड़ दिया। मंगलवार को कुत्तों ने शव को नोच कर बाहर निकाला तो वारदात का पता चला। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि किसी ने हत्या कर शव को वहां छिपाया था। शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। मामला कोनी क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि 14-15 साल के एक किशोर का शव छोटी कोनी नदी के किनारे झाड़ियों के पास पड़ा हुआ है। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो देखा कि बच्चे के हाथ और पैर काट दिए गए थे। उसका शव रेत में दबाया गया था। कुत्तों ने लाश को नोचकर बाहर निकाल दिया जिसके बाद मामले का खुलासा हुआ।

शव को कुत्तों ने जगह-जगह से नोचा
पुलिस का कहना है कि शुरुआती जांच में लग रहा है कि बच्चे की हत्या कहीं और कर शव को यहां छिपाने के उद्देश्य से रेत में दफनाया गया। बच्चे के हाथ और पैर की भी तलाश की जा रही है। पुलिस फिलहाल सबसे पहले बच्चे की शिनाख्त का प्रयास कर रही है। शव को भी कुत्तों ने जगह-जगह से नोंच दिया था। शरीर पर कपड़े भी नहीं मिले हैं।

