पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार की रौनक:17 हजार से 1.60 लाख तक मिला बोनस, बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़

बिलासपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीवाली के पहले ग्राहकांे की भीड़ को अच्छा संकेत मान रहे कारोबारी

बाजार सज चुका है और ग्राहक भी खरीदारी के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। कारोबारियों के चेहरे इसे अच्छा संकेत मानते हुए खिल गए हैं। बस किसी तरह ग्राहक उत्पादों को खरीदने के लिए तैयार हो जाए इसलिए पूरा जोर ऑफर पर है। यह कोशिश सायकल स्टेंड से करोड़ों रुपए का कारोबार करने वाली ऑटोमोबाइल्स बाजार तक हैं। इधर सीएसईबी को छोड़कर सभी जगहों पर बोनस बंट चुका है। इनमें 17851 रुपए से लेकर 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए तक का बोनस मिल चुका है। एसईसीएल में 68500 का बोनस प्रत्येक कर्मचारी को मिला है। शहर में मुख्यालय में एसईसीएल कर्मचारियों की संख्या 500 है इस लिहाज से 3.42 करोड़ रुपए बोनस उन्हें मिल चुका है। इसी तरह एनटीपीसी में ग्रेड के हिसाब से 75 हजार रुपए से 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए तक का बोनस मिला है। एनटीपीसी कर्मचारियों की संख्या 950 है इस लिहाज से 7.50 करोड़ रुपए का बोनस उन्हें मिल चुका है। रेलवे में प्रत्येक कर्मचारियों को 17851 रुपए का बोनस प्रत्येक कर्मचारी को मिला है। इसके अलावा बिजली विभाग में दीवाली के आसपास बोनस बंटेगा। बोनस की इस अतिरिक्त राशि से बाजार में खरीदारी होगी । यही वजह है कि कारोबारी भी मौके को भुनाने के लिए अधिक से अधिक ऑफर निकालकर ग्राहकों को लुभा रहे हैं।

पिछले साल से 25 फीसदी बिक्री अधिक
शहर में 300 कपड़ा दुकानें हैं। कपड़ा एसोसिएशन के सहसचिव राजकुमार बजाज बताते हैं कि वर्तमान में पिछले साल से 25 फीसदी बिक्री अधिक हो चुकी है। कारोबारी 5 हजार से 20 हजार रुपए की खरीदारी पर 10 फीसदी से 50 फीसदी तक छूट दे रहे हें।

ऑफर की शुरुआत साइिकल स्टेंड से
दीवाली के मौके पर नए तरीके सोचने पर व्यापारियों का मजबूर कर रहे हैं कि आखिर आमदनी कैसे बढ़ाई जाए फिर चाहे वह सायकल स्टेंड वाला ही क्यों न हो। शहर के एक सायकल स्टेंड में यह नजारा भी दिखा जिसमें दीवाली के मौके पर एक साल का किराया राशि जमा करने पर दो माह का किराए के छूट की बात लिखी थी।

आन लाइन पर भी खरीदारी में 50 फीसदी से अधिक छूट : त्योहार के मौके पर लोग लोकल स्तर पर खरीदारी के अलावा आन लाइन खरीदारी भी कर रहे हैं। यहां भी खरीदारी की पहली प्राथमिकता छूट वाले उत्पाद है। घर बैठे इसका लाभ उठा रहे हैं।

ऑटोमोबाइल्स बाजार में 10 हजार से 40 हजार तक की छूट : ऑटोमोबाइल्स की बात करें तो कारों के बाजार में सबसे अधिक रौनक है। कंपनियां ग्राहकों को 10 हजार रुपए से लेकर 40 हजार रुपए तक की छूट दे रही है। इसके अलावा कहीं पुराने वाहनों पर एक्सचेंज ऑफर है और कहीं खरीदारी पर नगद छूट के साथ स्क्रेच कूपन, न्यूनतम ब्याज व 90 फीसदी फाइनेंस की सुविधा ग्राहकों को दिलाया जा रहा है। यह स्थिति कार के अलावा मोटर साइकिल बाजार में भी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें