महामारी:कोरोना से अब तक 17249 संक्रमित, उसमें से 16140 मरीज ठीक, 96 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना का देश के कुछ राज्यों में अभी भी असर कम नहीं हुआ है लेकिन बिलासपुर में इसका असर कम होता जा रहा है। संक्रमित होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या के मुकाबले अब ठीक होने वाली मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। यही कारण है कि संक्रमित होने वाले मरीजों से ठीक होने वाले मरीज अब सिर्फ संख्या में 1109 पीछे ही रह गए हैं। शुक्रवार को कोरोना से संक्रमित 96 नए मरीज मिले जबकि ठीक होने वालों की संख्या लगभग दुगनी 182 रही। शुक्रवार के मिले मरीजों की संख्या मिलाकर जिले में अब तक कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 17249 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 16140 पर पहुंच गई है। कोरोना वायरस का असर शहरी क्षेत्र में ज्यादा नजर आ रहा है। इसके पीछे मुख्य कारण है लोगों का सही समय पर जाकर जांच कराना। जैसे-जैसे लोग जांच कराने पहुंचेंगे वैसे-वैसे मरीजों की संख्या में थोड़ी बहुत बढ़ोतरी शहरी क्षेत्र में हो सकती है। कुछ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र ऐसे भी हैं जो है तो शहर के नजदीक और नगर निगम सीमा में शामिल हो गए हैं लेकिन यहां पहुंचने वाले मरीजों में कोरोना को लेकर अभी भी खासा डर बना हुआ है। सिरगिट्टी क्षेत्र में स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के एक डॉक्टर ने बताया कि जांच कराने के नाम पर ही मरीज भाग खड़ा होता है।

दो और मरीजों की मौत इनमें एक बिलासपुर का
कोरोना संक्रमित दो और मरीजों का शुक्रवार को निजी अस्पतालों में निधन हो गया। उनमें एक बिलासपुर के बड़ी कोनी का तो दूसरा कोरिया जिले का है। जिले में अब कोरोना वायरस से मरने वालों की संख्या 265 पहुंच गई है। बड़ी कोनी वार्ड 68 में रहने वाली 57 वर्षीय महिला को कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद बेहतर उपचार के लिए श्री राम केयर हॉस्पिटल में दाखिल कराया था जहां उन्होंने शुक्रवार को इलाज के दौरान अंतिम सांस ली। वहीं कटकोना कॉलोनी निवासी जिला कोरिया में रहने वाले 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को इलाज के लिए अपोलो में दाखिल कराया गया था।

