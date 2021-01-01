पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बारिश का असर:18 लाख क्विं. धान भीगा, विनोबा नगर रोड में पानी भरा

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धान खरीदी केंद्रों में तिरपाल नहीं होने से धान को नुकसान पहुंचा, शहर की सड़कों पर पानी भर गया

रात से लेकर सुबह तक करीब एक घंटे तक अलग-अलग समय में बारिश हुई। जिसकी वजह से शहरी क्षेत्र में जहां पानी की निकासी नहीं होने की वजह से लोगों को परेशानियां हुई। खासतौर पर विनोबा नगर इलाके में नाली का पानी जाम होने से लोगों को दिक्कतें हुई। वहीं ग्रामीण इलाकों में सबसे ज्यादा असर धान खरीदी केंद्रों में हुआ। बारिश से वहां अव्यवस्था फैल गई और बदइंतजामी नजर आई। खुले में रखा करीब 18 लाख क्विंटल धान भीगे जाने की और अच्छा खासा नुकसान होने की चर्चा है। इधर मौसम विभाग ने अगले 24 घंटे में धुंध छाने की संभावना जताई है। हालांकि 31 जनवरी को मौसम खुलने का अनुमान है।

रुक-रुक कर एक घंटे बारिश 6 डिग्री लुढ़का पारा
चक्रवात के असर से शहर का मौसम अचानक बदल गया। गुरुवार की रात तीन बजे बारिश शुरू हुई। यह शुरुआत में तेज रही फिर रुक-रुककर सुबह 10 बजे तक बारिश होती रही। मौसम केंद्र में 5 मिमी वर्षा ही दर्ज की गई। बारिश के असर से शहर में सुबह 98 फीसदी आर्द्रता रिकॉर्ड की गई और पूरे दिन धुंध छाया रहा। दोपहर में अधिकतम तापमान 6.2 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 23.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। एक दिन पहले यह 29.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। मौसम विशेषज्ञ एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि मध्य महाराष्ट्र और उससे लगे मराठवाड़ा के ऊपर एक चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा स्थित है। पश्चिमी दिशा से शुष्क व ठंडी हवा आ रही है जबकि दक्षिण से गरम और नमी युक्त हवा आ रही है। इसके असर से वर्षा हुई। 30 जनवरी को बारिश की संभावना कम है।

छतौना केंद्र में 18 हजार क्विंटल धान को बगैर सुरक्षा के जमीन पर रख दिया गया
धान खरीदी के अंतिम दिन बेमौसम सुबह हुई बरसात से खुले में रखे 18 लाख क्विंटल धान भीगते रहे। धान खरीदी केंद्र में बदइंतजामी यह थी कि धान के बोरे को सीधे जमीन पर रख दिए गए। धान खरीदी केंद्र की मॉनिटरिंग करने वाले जिम्मेदार अफसर कार्यालय में जमे रहे। जिले में शुक्रवार को धान खरीदी का अंतिम दिन था। शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश से रायपुर मार्ग पर छतौना धान खरीदी केंद्र में खुले में 18 हजार क्विंटल धान के बोरे सीधे जमीन में रखे गए थे। बोरे के नीचे भूसी की बोरी या अन्य व्यवस्था नहीं हुई। इससे शुक्रवार की सुबह हुई बारिश से धान के बोरे भीग गए। वर्तमान में 18 लाख क्विंटल धान विभिन्न धान खरीदी केंद्रों में खुले में पड़ा है। वह भी बारिश से भीगते रहे। अब तक 44 लाख 88 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई।

डगाल टूटने और गाज गिरने से घंटों बंद रही बिजली
बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली की चमक का असर घरेलू सप्लाई लाइन पर देखने को मिला। सुबह सीविल लाइन में राजा रघुराज सिंह स्टेडियम के पास और आईजी बंगला के पास डगाल टूटने से 1.30 घंटे बिजली बंद रही। इंदू चौक सब स्टेशन में 33 केवी ट्रांसफार्मर का, टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज फीडर और तालापारा में ट्रांसफार्मर में लगे लाइटिंग अरेस्टर के फूटने से1- 1 घंटे बिजली बंद रही। अज्ञेय नगर में ट्रांसफार्मर फेल होने से 45 मिनट, कोनी के बिरकोना फीडर का डिस्क पंचर होने से और नेहरू चौक में तार टूटने से बिजली बंद रही। 33 केवी मधुबन फीडर सब स्टेशन में जंफर कटने और पोस्ट इंसुलटेर फूटने से 1 घंटे सप्लाई प्रभावित रही।

बदइंतजामी से ठप रही निकासी
शहर में बीती रात और सुबह हुई आकस्मिक बारिश के बाद निचले क्षेत्रों में पानी भर गया। विनोबानगर, मंगला नाका चौक और पुराने बस स्टैंड, विनोबानगर, विद्यानगर रोड पर नालियों का पानी बहता रहा। ऐसा निकासी ठप होने की वजह से हुआ। बारिश के दिनों में यह इन स्थानों की स्थाई समस्या है। त्रुटिपूर्ण नाला निर्माण के चलते शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में निकासी की समस्या है, परंतु इसका निराकरण नहीं किया गया। पांच स्थानों से आने वाले बारिश के पानी की निकासी सिर्फ इसलिए नहीं हो पाती क्योंकि जवाली नाले का 800 मीटर का हिस्सा कच्चा है। जवाली नाले को पक्का बनाने के लिए 6.76 करोड़ के टेंडर पर कश्यप कालोनी के पास कार्य शुरू हुआ, परंतु भूमि स्वामी विवाद के चलते उसे स्थगित करना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser