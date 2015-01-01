पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की फिर बढ़ी रफ्तार:181 नए मरीज, सबसे ज्यादा शहर में 97 पॉजिटिव

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 87 ठीक हुए, लेकिन रिकवरी दर में गिरावट, 92.34 से 91.76 पहुंची

मंगलवार को अचानक से कोरोना की रफ्तार तेज हो गई। 181 नए मरीजों के मिलते की कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 13916 पहुंच गई। पुलिसकर्मी, डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ, सरकारी कर्मचारी सहित अन्य लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। नवंबर में दूसरी बार दिनभर में 100 प्लस मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। इससे पहले चार नवंबर में 104 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। अन्य हर दिन मरीजों का आंकड़ा 100 से कम है। महीने में पहली बार सबसे अधिक मरीज मिले हैं। इधर मंगलवार को ठीक होने वालों की संख्या में कमी आई है। 24 घंटे में 87 लोग कोरोना से जीतकर डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब ठीक होने वालों की कुल संख्या 12770 हो गई है।

चार ब्लॉक से मिले 80 संक्रमित
सबसे ज्यादा 97 मरीज शहर में मिले हैं। इनमें 42 महिलाएं और 55 पुरुष शामिल हैं। तखतपुर में 29 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। 13 मेल और 19 फी-मेल हैं। बिल्हा में 28, कोटा 10 और मस्तूरी में 13 मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। कोरिया, मुंबई, जांजगीर के चार मरीज हैं, जो शहर के अस्पतालों में भर्ती हुए हैं।

बहतराई स्टेडियम में मिले संक्रमित
चकरभाठा में कंवर परिवार में 17, 17 और 24 वर्षीय मरीज मिले हैं। आरके नगर में साहू परिवार में 58 और 79 साल के दो लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। केयर एंड क्योर अस्पताल में 23, 23, 30, 22 और 26 वर्षीय तीन युवतियों संक्रमित हुई हैं। बहतराई स्टेडियम में 23, 43 और 42 साल के तीन मरीज मिले हैं।

एनटीपीसी में एक ही परिवार के तीन मरीज मिले
एपटीपीसी सीपत में मरीजों के मिलने का सिलसिला जारी है। क्वार्टर नंबर डी-2 में रहने वाले एक ही परिवार के तीन लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। आदर्श नगर निवासी सिंह परिवार में 20 और 56 साल के दो रोगी मिले हैं। देवरीखुर्द में वर्मा परिवार में 15 और 37 साल के दो संक्रमित मिले हैं। नर्स कालोनी में महिला की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

शहर के अस्पताल में कोरोना पीड़ित पांच मरीजों की मौत
शहर के अस्पतालों कोरोना पीड़ित मरीज हर दिन दम तोड़ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को पांच मरीजों की मौत हुई। एक मृतक बिलासपुर जिले का निवासी है। इन्हें मिलाकर अब जिले में कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या 234 हो गई है। नारायणी अस्पताल में मस्तूरी के जयरामनगर निवासी 75 वर्षीय विमला सोनी इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इधर मनेंद्रगढ़ कोरिया जिले के रहने वाले 70 साल के सुखदेव ने श्री राम केयर अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली है। जांजगीर चांपा की 80 साल की सोना बाई की मौत अपोलो में हुई है। जांजगीर-चांपा के ही 42 वर्षीय रमाकांत देवांगन ने सिम्स में दम तोड़ा है। जांजगीर के ही 35 साल के कन्हैया कर्ष की मौत सिम्स में हुई है। मंगलवार को जांजगीर जिले के तीन मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा है।

सरकंडा में पटेल कुदुदंड में सारथी परिवार में मिले मरीज
रामा वैली निवासी एक ही परिवार के चार लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। अब मरीजों के मिलने के बाद संपर्क में रहने वालों की जांच होगी। सरकंडा में रहने वाले पटेल परिवार के 54, 33 और 9 वर्षीय तीन सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। कुदुदंड में सारथी परिवार में 42 और 12 साल के दो रोगी मिले हैं। शुभम विहार में दो मरीज मिले हैं।

अपोलो में महिला डॉक्टर पॉजिटिव
इधर सिम्स में हर दिन मरीज मिल रहे हैं। मंगलवार को 26 वर्षीय युवक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इधर सिविल लाइन में 26 वर्षीय महिला भी कोविड की चपेट में आई है। इसके अलावा रेलवे कालोनी में 53, और अपोलो में 32 वर्षीय महिला डॉक्टर भी संक्रमित पाई गई हैं।

