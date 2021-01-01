पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:6 महीने में राजस्व न्यायालयों में बढ़े 2 हजार मामले, अभी 7747 केस पेंडिंग

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • सबसे ज्यादा 3590 नामांतरण के मामले अटके, खाता बंटवारा के 925 केस

कोरोना काल के दौरान यानि 6 माह पहले जिले के राजस्व न्यायालयों में 5457 मामले लंबित थे लेकिन अब इनकी संख्या 2 हजार से भी ज्यादा बढ़कर 7747 हो गई है। सबसे ज्यादा 3590 केस नामांतरण के हैं। खाता बंटवारा के भी 925 केस लंबित है। हालांकि अधिकांश दिन आवेदन आते है और सुनवाई के बाद निराकरण होता है। इससे मामले कम ज्यादा होते रहते हैं लेकिन इतनी अधिक संख्या में वृद्धि आमतौर पर नहीं होती। लॉकडाउन की वजह से राजस्व न्यायालय बंद रहे और इसका असर पेंडेंसी पर पड़ा है। लॉकडाउन हटा तब 5457 केस बिलासपुर जिले में पेंडिंग थे। फिर 23 जुलाई से लेकर 31 जुलाई तक लॉकडाउन किया गया। उसी लॉकडाउन को 6 अगस्त तक बढ़ा दिया गया। ऐसे में राजस्व न्यायालयों में सुनवाई बाधित रही। चालू वर्ष से पहले बिलासपुर जिले में 4931 मामले पेंडिंग थे जबकि मई माह तक 3023 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए। जून में 456 तो जुलाई में 470 मामले दर्ज हुए इस तरह से अप्रैल, मई, जून और जुलाई मिलाकर और पुराने केस मिलाकर 8880 मामले हुए। जून में 696, जुलाई में 643 मामलों का निराकरण किया गया। इस तरह जुलाई तक 3423 मामलों का निराकरण हुआ। इस मामले में एडीएम बीएस उइके ने कहा कि केस का लगातार निराकरण हो रहा है। एसडीएम देवेंद्र पटेल का कहना है कि कई बार ऑनलाइन में ज्यादा पेंडेंसी होती है। यह पूछने पर कि बिलासपुर तहसील में सबसे ज्यादा पेंडेंसी है, उन्होंने कहा कि यहां ज्यादा खरीदी-बिक्री होने की वजह से ऐसा हो रहा होगा।

बिलासपुर तहसील में ही 3392 केस पेंडिंग
बिलासपुर तहसीलदार के यहां 1043, नायब तहसीलदार के कोर्ट में 950, नायब तहसीलदार 2 में 334, नायब तहसीलदार 3 में 100, नायब तहसीलदार 4 में 871 एक और नायब तहसीलदार न्यायालय में 94 केस पेंडिंग है। इस तरह अकेले बिलासपुर तहसील में 3392 केस लंबित है। बिलासपुर एसडीएम कोर्ट में 178 केस पेंडिंग हैं।

समीक्षा बैठक नहीं होने का नतीजा
माना जा रहा है कि पेंडेंसी का बड़ा कारण राजस्व विभाग की मंत्री स्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक का नहीं होना है। एक साल से बैठक नहीं हुई है। यहीं कारण है अधिकारी लोगों के केस सुलझाने में रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं।

