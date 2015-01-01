पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:हॉकी मैदान के पेवर ब्लॉक हो रहे खराब मरम्मत के लिए 2 साल से नहीं मिली राशि

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करोड़ों रुपए के स्टेडियम की बदहाली को सुधारने जिम्मेदार अधिकारी नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

बहतराई स्टेडियम में हाकी मैदान में लगी पेवर ब्लॉक में काई जमने लगी है। साफ-सफाई व मरम्मत नहीं होने से पहले ही बहतराई स्टेडियम की हालत खस्ता हो चुकी है। स्थिति यह हे कि यहां की बिजली तक कट चुकी है। बहतराई स्टेडियम में धीरे-धीरे सभी स्थितियां खराब हो रही है। स्टेडियम परिसर में बिजली है ही नहीं। गर्ल्स हॉस्टल की दीवारों में 25 कमरों में दरार आ चुकी है और बिल्डिंग के पास पांच फीट तक खरपतवार उग चुकी है। इसके अलावा आऊटडोर स्टेडियम में अभी काम भी पूरे नहीं हुए हैं। लोक निर्माण विभाग ने दो साल पहले स्टेडियम के मेंटेनेंस व अधूरे काम के लिए 4 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव राज्य सरकार को भेजा था लेकिन राज्य शासन ने अब तक प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी नहीं दी है। प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी नहीं मिलने से स्थिति और भी खराब हो रही है। हाकी मैदान को खेल विभाग के हैंडओवर किया जा चुका है लेकिन वहां की पेवर ब्लॉक भी अपनी चमक छोड़ती जा रही है। इस मामले में कार्यपालन अभियंता महादेव लहरे से संपर्क किए जाने पर उन्होंने बताया कि अभी प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी नहीं मिली है। जैसे ही राशि आएगी बचे काम पूरे कराए जाएंगे।

कई बार मंत्रालय का चक्कर काट चुके हैं अफसर
अब तक बहतराई स्टेडियम पर 112 करोड रुपए की राशि खर्च की जा चुकी है लेकिन मरम्मत की अतिरिक्त राशि नहीं मिलने से अधूरे काम भी नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। शासन को भेजे गए प्रस्ताव के संबंध में उसे मंजूरी दिलाने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी कई बार सचिव से भी मुलाकात कर चुके है ताकि फंड जल्द रिलीज होने के बाद अधूरे कामों को पूरा कराया जा सके। पिछले 1 साल से भी अधिक समय से बहतराई स्टेडियम का काम रुका हुआ है। पूर्व में सभी निर्माण कार्यों को 4 जुलाई 2018 को पूरा करना था लेकिन फिर इसकी नई तारीख 31 जनवरी 2019 कर दी गई। इसके बाद भी अब तक निर्माण कार्य पूरा नहीं हो पाया है।

