हुक्काबारों के खिलाफ दैनिक भास्कर अभियान:तीन साल में 20 छापे, 17 से 27 साल के 36 पकड़े गए यानी किशोर और युवा ही हुक्के की चपेट में

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कार्रवाई के दौरान हुक्काबारों में स्कूल व कॉलेज के नए छात्र कश लगाते मिले युवतियां भी पकड़ी गईं, भविष्य को देखते हुए कई को समझाइश देकर छोड़ा गया

चंद्रकुमार दुबे | पिछले तीन साल में पुलिस ने शहर के हुक्काबारों में छापे मारकर 20 प्रकरण दर्ज किए और 36 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। कोटपा अधिनियम के तहत पकड़े गए लोगों में 17 साल के किशोर से लेकर 25 साल तक के युवक शामिल थे। गंभीर बात यह रही है कि इनमें से अधिकांश लोग पढ़ने वाले छात्र निकले। 2018 तके 3 प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए। पिछले साल अलग-अलग हुक्काबारों में छापा मारकर 12 केस बनाए। इस साल 2020 में जनवरी से दिसंबर तक 5 स्थानों पर कार्रवाई की गई। पुलिस ने दो मामले में अभी तक चालान पेश नहीं किया है। एसपी प्रशांत अग्रवाल ने कहा है कि शहर में हुक्काबारों के खिलाफ पुलिस की कार्रवाई तब तक जारी रहेगी जब तक यह पूरी तरह से बंद न हो जाएं।

शहर में गिनी चुनी दुकान जहां नशा कराया जा रहा है, कार्रवाई के बाद फिर से खुल जाती हैं
12 अक्टूबर 2020: तोरवा में जगमल चौक स्थित सिगरी हॉटल फ्लैग में छापा।

  • 18 से 21 साल के 4 पकड़े गए।
  • कोर्ट में चालान पेश करना बाकी।

23 अक्टूबर 2019- सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में अग्रसेन चौक स्थित सीजी प्लाजा में छापा।

  • 18 से 25 साल के चार पकड़े गए
  • कोर्ट में चालान पेश

8 नवंबर 2019- सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में अग्रसेन चौक स्थित सीजी प्लाजा में छापा।

  • 9 साल के 2 युवक पकड़े गए।
  • कोर्ट में चालान पेश

26 अगस्त 2019: तारबाहर क्षेत्र में टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज के सामने स्थित कोयला हुक्काबार में छापा।

  • 23 साल का एक पकड़ा गया।
  • चालान कोर्ट में पेश।

13 जुलाई 2019: चकरभाठा क्षेत्र में परसदा स्थित होटल शिवाइन में छापा।

  • 20 साल का एक युवक पकड़ा गया।
  • चालान कोर्ट में पेश।

26 अगस्त 2019: चकरभाठा क्षेत्र में परसदा के होटल शिवाइन में छापा।

  • 20 साल का एक युवक पकड़ा गया।
  • चालान कोर्ट में पेश।

26 जून 2019: कोतवाली क्षेत्र में पुराना हाईकोर्ट के पास मोक्ष कैफे में छापा।

  • 20 से 23 साल के दो पकड़े गए।
  • चालान कोर्ट में पेश

22 सितंबर 2019: तारबाहर में सीएमडी चौक स्थित हुक्काबार में छापा।

  • 21 साल का एक युवक पकड़ा गया
  • चालान कोर्ट में पेश।

26 अगस्त 2019: तोरवा क्षेत्र के लिग्रीक कैफे में छापा।

  • 24 साल का एक युवक पकड़ा गया
  • चालान कोर्ट में पेश।

8 सितंबर 2019: सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में व्यापार विहार स्थित होली पाइप कैफे में छापा

  • 17 से 27 साल के चार पकड़े गए।
  • कोर्ट में चालान पेश

23 सितंबर 2019: सिविल लाइन में तिलकनगर स्थित होली पाइप कैफे में छापा।

  • 27 साल के दो पकड़े गए।
  • चालान पेश, 200-200 अर्थदंड

3 जुलाई 2020: सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में अग्रसेन चौक स्थित रेस्टोरेंट में छापा।

  • 21 साल का एक युवक पकड़ा गया
  • चालान पेश नहीं।

12 नवंबर 2020: सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में मगर पारा चौक स्थित सिल्वर ओके में छापा।

  • 17साल के 2 नाबालिग सहित 17-19 साल के 6 पकड़े गए
  • चालान पेश नहीं।

21 जुलाई 2020: तारबाहर क्षेत्र में टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज के सामने स्थित कोयला हुक्काबार में छापा।

  • 23 साल का एक एक पकड़ा गया।
  • चालान पेश।

2 नवंबर 2020: तारबाहर क्षेत्र में विद्यानगर रोड स्थित स्टाइल बेल्ट गिफ्ट में छापा

  • 35 साल का एक गिरफ्तार।
  • चालान कोर्ट मे प्रकरण

23 मार्च 2020: सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में व्यापार विहार स्थित होली पाइप कैफे में छापा

  • 28 साल की युवती सहित 19 से 27वर्ष के 4 पकड़े गए।
  • चालान कोर्ट में पेश।
