कोरोना से जंग:जिले के 2300 टीबी रोगियों की होगी कोरोना जांच, ठंड के मद्देनजर तैयारी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार होने के बाद आरटीपीसीआर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है तो सीबी नॉट टेस्ट होगा

टीबी मरीजों पर कोरोना का कितना असर पड़ा है। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग चल रही है। क्षय रोग नियंत्रण विभाग पता लगा रहा है कि टीबी मरीजों के लिए कोरोना कितना खतरनाक है। जिले के 2300 मरीजों की कोरोना जांच करने के आदेश सीएमएचओ ने टीबी नियंत्रण विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी को दिए हैं। साथ ही जिन्हें सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार सहित कोरोना के साथ टीबी के लक्षणों का संदेह है, उनकी आरटीपीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर सीबी नॉट जांच भी की जाएगी ताकि कोरोना के साथ टीबी के नए मरीजों की पहचान हो सके। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जानकारों ने बताया कि कोरोना की तरह ही टीबी का संक्रमण भी फैलता है। मास्क पहनने से कोरोना से बचाव तो हो ही रहा है, डाक्टरों का मानना है कि इस वजह से टीबी के फैलाव में भी कमी आ सकती है। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने हाई रिस्क श्रेणी बनाकर इसके दायरे में आने वाले मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग करने का निर्णय लिया है। बीपी, शुगर और हार्ट के मरीजों के साथ एचआईवी और गर्भवती हाई रिस्क जोन में आते हैं। प्लान के मुताबिक हाईरिस्क के दायरे में आने वाले मरीजों का फोन नंबर जुटाकर मोबाइल पर ही उनसे हाल-चाल पूछा जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों के अनुसार कई राज्यों में संक्रमण का दूसरा दौर शुरू हो चुका है। सर्दी के मौसम में जिले में भी मरीजों के बढ़ने की संभावना है। स्थिति की समीक्षा के बाद ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने हाई रिस्क श्रेणी में आने वालों की सूची बनाकर उन्हें सर्विलांस में रखने का निर्णय लिया गया।

हर दिन 1620 सैंपल का लक्ष्य
नवरात्रि-दशहरा में जिले में कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल और जांच में जो कमी आई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने उस कमी को दूर करने एक बार फिर तैयारी की है। जिले में हर दिन 1620 सैंपलों की जांच का टारगेट है लेकिन लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है। विभाग पूरा करने में जुटा है। जांच में हर दिन 8 से 10 प्रतिशत तक संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं।

सर्दी, खांसी की दवा देने वाले दुकानदार अगर सूची नहीं बना रहे हैं तो मिलेगा नोटिस
हैल्थ मंत्रालय ने सभी जिलों के क्लीनिक बुखार के मरीजों का रिकाॅर्ड तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सर्दी-खांसी के साथ बुखार पीड़ित आने पर हर स्थिति में कोरोना जांच सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है, ताकि अगर संदिग्ध को कोरोना हो तो उसकी वजह से फैलने वाले संक्रमण को वक्त रहते पहचान कर फैलने से रोका जा सके। जिन दवा दुकानों से सर्दी-खांसी बुखार की दवा ले जा रहे लोगों की डेली लिस्ट नहीं आ रही है, उन्हें भी नोटिस दिया जा रहा है।

हाईरिस्क मरीजों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही : सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रमोद महाजन ने बताया नवंबर-दिसंबर के महीने में कोरोना केस कंट्रोल करने के लिए विभाग ने व्यापक बंदोबस्त किए हैं। हाईरिस्क मरीजों की जानकारी जुटाने के साथ जांच भी सुनिश्चित करने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। इधर क्षय नियंत्रण विभाग की प्रभारी डॉ.गयात्री बांधी ने कहा कि यदि आरटीपीसीआर से किसी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई और उसमें टीबी के लक्षण हैं तो उसकी सीबी नॉट मशीन से जांच की जाएगी ताकि कोरोना के साथ टीबी के मरीजों का भी पता लगाया जा सके।

