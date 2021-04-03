पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:2500 को लगाना था कोविड का टीका 2204 पहुंचे, 2148 ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

बिलासपुर
  • 30 में से 12 टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर 100 प्रतिशत लगे टीके

जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अब तेजी से हो रहा है। गुरुवार को 30 टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर 2148 कर्मचारियों ने टीके लगवाए। चिंताजनक यह है कि अभी भी कर्मचारियों के इनकार और सेंटर तक नहीं पहुंचने की समस्या बनी हुई है। 2500 कर्मचारियों को टीके लगने थे लेकिन आए सिर्फ 2204, यानी 296 हैल्थ वर्कर्स टीकाकरण केंद्र ही नहीं पहुंचे, जिन्हें अब दोबारा मौका नहीं मिलेगा। वहीं 56 ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने कुछ न कुछ कारण बताकर टीके लगवाने से इनकार कर दिया। 30 में से 12 केंद्रों पर ही 100 प्रतिशत टीके लगे हैं। 18 केंद्र अपना लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं कर पाए हैं। 16 जनवरी से अब तक 9071 कर्मचारियों को ही टीके लगे हैं। जबकि लगना था 10968 को। 1385 लोग पहुंचे ही नहीं और 512 ने लगवाने से मना कर दिया। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी ने कहा कि हमारी कोशिश है कि दो से तीन दिन के भीतर सभी हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लग जाएं इसके बाद दूसरा डोज लगाने की तैयारी की जाए। 16 फरवरी तक दूसरा डोज लगने लगेगा।

जिले में एक मरीज की मौत 18 नए रोगी मिले
बिलासपुर जिले में कोरोना पीड़ित एक और मरीज ने दम तोड़ा दिया है। तखतपुर ब्लॉक के 53 वर्षीय राम प्रताप ध्रुव की इलाज संभागीय कोविड अस्पताल में शाम चार बजे मौत हो गई। अब तक जिले में 312 मृत्यु हो चुकी हैं। फरवरी में दो मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा है। वहीं जनवरी और दिसंबर में 27-27 मृत्यु हुई थी। इधर जिले में गुरुवार को दिनभर में 1450 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच कराई और 18 नए मरीजों की पहचान हुई। इन्हें मिलाकर कुल रोगियों की संख्या 20902 हो गई है। 27 लोग एक साथ डिस्चार्ज हुए तो ठीक होने वालों के आंकड़े 20618 तक जा पहुंची है। रिकवरी 98.64 फीसदी पर आ गई है। यदुनंदन नगर तिफरा, साकेत अपार्टमेंट, रामा वैली, अशोक नगर, राजकिशोर नगर, न्यू सरकंडा, बंगालीपारा, ओम नगर, क्रांति नगर, 27 खोली सहित अन्य इलाकों में मरीज मिले हैं।

