कोरोना:3 दिनों में 261 मरीज मिले, 90.19 % रिकवरी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
पिछले तीन दिन से कोरोना की रफ्तार में कमी आई है। इधर मरीजों के ठीक होने की रफ्तार तेज हुई है। नवंबर में 261 मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं 563 ने कोरोना को हराया तो जिले की रिकवरी दर 90.19 फीसदी पर जा पहुंची। मंगलवार को 88 नए संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई। पुलिसकर्मी, डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ, रेलकर्मी सहित अन्य लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर कुल मरीजों की संख्या 13232 हो गई है। इधर 24 घंटे में 160 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन और अस्पतालों से डिस्चार्ज किए गए। अब तक 11935 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। बता दें कि नवंबर के पहले दिन 88, दूसरे दिन 85 और मंगलवार को 88 मरीज मिले हैं।

1069 मरीज एक्टिव
इधर वर्तमान में 1069 मरीज कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे हैं। जिला कोविड अस्पताल में 40 मरीज भर्ती हैं। इनमें 30 पुरुष और 10 महिलाएं हैं। अब तक अस्पताल में 1325 मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। 1167 ठीक हुए हैं तो 70 की मौत भी हुई है।

59 मरीजों में सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार सहित कोविड के लक्षण
नए मरीजों में सबसे ज्यादा सर्दी, खांसी बुखार सहित कोविड-19 के लक्षण वाले संक्रमित शामिल हैं। 88 में 59 रोगियों में कोविड के लक्षण मिले हैं। जबकि पहले बिना लक्षण वाले मरीज मिल रहे थे। वहीं 29 में किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं, वे सभी एसिम्टोमेटिक हैं।

डॉक्टर सहित अन्य लोग आए चपेट में
राम केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती चार मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इनकी उम्र 59, 47, 80 और 63 वर्ष है। राजकिशोर नगर में मंडल परिवार में 43 और 12 साल के दो लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मंगला में तिवारी परिवार के 76, 80 और 17 वर्षीय तीन सदस्य कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं।

