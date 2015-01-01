पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बचत:दीपावली पर हर साल शहर में उपयोग करते हैं 271 मेगावाट बिजली, इस साल 10 मेगावाट कम जलाई

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस पर 88 मेगावाट के अलावा दिवाली से एक दिन पहले 89.5 मेगावाट खपत हुई

दीपावली पर हर साल शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के घरेलू व गैर घरेलू उपभोक्ता 271 मेगावाट बिजली की खपत करते हैं, लेकिन इस साल सिर्फ 261 मेगावाट का ही उपयोग किया। यानी 10 मेगावाट बिजली की बचत की। खपत कम होने का कारण लोगों द्वारा घरों में कम वॉट के एलईडी बल्ब, एलईडी बल्बों की सीरीज व घरों की छत पर 1 किलोवाट तक के छोटे सोलर प्लांट लगाना है। पिछले पांच साल की बात करें तो दीपावली पर लोगों ने कम खपत कर 40 प्रतिशत तक बिजली की बचत की है। इस साल दिवाली पर 3 लाख उपभोक्ताओं ने 83.5 मेगावाट बिजली खर्च की। इससे एक पहले 13 नवंबर को जिले की खपत 89.5 मेगावाट थी। वहीं धनतेरस के अवसर पर 12 नवंबर को 88 मेगावाट बिजली खपत हुई। दीपावली के तीन दिवसीय त्याेहार पर कुल 261 मेगावाट खपत किया। जबकि पिछले साल दिवाली के इन्हीं तीन दिनों में 271 मेगावाट बिजली की खपत की। यह पिछले सालों में यह आंकड़ा लगातार कम होता जा रहा है।

40 प्रतिशत तक बिजली बचा रहे
बिजली कंपनी के अनुसार पिछले पांच सालों में बिजली बचाने के प्रति लोगों में जागरूकता आई है। घरों में 5 से 10 वॉट तक के एलईडी बल्ब, एक से पांच किलोवाट तक के सोलर संयंत्र लगाकर लोग बिजली की बचत कर रहे हैं।

1 बल्ब के बराबर 10 बल्ब उपयोग कर रहे हैं
"घरों में छोटे-छोटे एलईडी बल्ब लगा रहे हैं। घरों में इस बार लाइटिंग कम हुआ है। बड़े घर, कार्यालय और होटलों में सोलर सिस्टम लगा हुआ है। पहले 1 बल्ब जितना बिजली खपत करते थे उतने में आज 10 बल्ब जल रहे हैं। फ्रीज, टीवी, कूलर, एसी भी कम खपत करने वाले आ गए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा लोगों में बिजली खपत कम करने की जागरूकता आई है।"
-जीपी सोनवानी, सर्किल इंजीनियर, सिटी सर्किल बिलासपुर

