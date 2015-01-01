पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच रिपोर्ट:नागरिक सहकारी बैंक में 3 करोड़ का घोटाला, दोषी लिपिक से 1.71 करोड़ की वसूली

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • सहकारी संस्था ने बैंक के प्रबंधन को भेजी चिट्‌ठी,गबन की राशि की वसूली के बारे में बताया कि अभी डेढ़ करोड़ बकाया है

बृहस्पति बाजार के नागरिक सहकारी बैंक में हुए तीन करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले की जांच पूरी हो गई है। यहां के लिपिक सुमीत पांडेय को इसका दोषी करार दिया गया है। इसकी शिकायत थाने में हो चुकी है और सहकारी संस्था को भेजी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक वे फिलहाल जेल में हैं। उनसे वसूली की प्रक्रिया बढ़ाई जा रही है। अभी तक विभिन्न खातों में गए एक करोड़ 71 लाख की वसूली कर ली गई है और डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए बकाया है। इसकी जानकारी भेजी गई है। सहकारी संस्था विभाग के संयुक्त पंजीयक ने इसके संदर्भ में बैंक के प्रबंधक को 17 नवंबर 2020 को बैंक के प्रबंधक से पत्राचार किया है। इसमें लिखा गया है कि बिलासपुर नागरिक सहकारी बैंक में करंट खाता एवं सेविंग खाते तथा दूसरे बैंकों में संचालित करंट खाते का दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2017 से 30 नवंबर 2018 तक विशेष अंकेक्षण कराने के लिए इस कार्यालय से निवेदन किया गया था। उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में सहकारी निरीक्षक एवं जांच अधिकारी द्वारा बिलासपुर नागरिक सहकारी बैंक के समस्त खाते दिनांक 31 अक्टूबर 2017 तक विशेष अंकेक्षण पूर्ण कर निर्धारित प्रारूप अपना जांच प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया है, जिसमें तीन करोड़ 25 लाख 97 हजार रुपए का गबन होना पाया गया है। उक्त गबन के लिए सुमीत पांडेय लिपिक के द्वारा आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्रवाई के लिए अंकित गबन राशि की वसूली के संबंध में की गई कार्रवाई एवं प्रगति से इस कार्यालय को सूचित करने की बात लिखी गई है।

इन चार बिंदुओं में सौंपी गई है रिपोर्ट
बिलासपुर नागरिक सहकारी बैंक मर्यादित बृहस्पति बाजार में प्राप्त होने वाली राशि एचडीएफसी बैंक शाखा, मुंगेली नाका ब्रांच बिलासपुर में जमा की जाती है। जहां से एनईएफटी और आरटीजीएस का भुगतान किया जाता है। इस बैंक में कई खातों से स्थानांतरण किया गया है। सुमीत पांडेय बैंक लिपिक घटना के दिनों में फंड ट्रांसफर एवं क्लियरिंग कक्ष का संचालन कर रहे थे। इनके कक्ष के अनुसार क्लियरिंग व फंड ट्रांसफर का काम करना था। किंतु उनके द्वारा अपने निर्धारित कामों से बाहर जाकर आईडी व पासवर्ड का गलत इस्तेमाल करते हुए तीन करोड़ 25 लाख 97 हजार रुपए का अन्य खातों में ट्रांसफर किया गया। जिन खातों में राशियों का ट्रांसफर बैंक खातों से समायोजन कर ट्रांसफर किया गया है उन खातों के खाताधारकों का नहीं होना पाया गया है। इससे बैंक को हानि हुई है। जिसके लिए उन्हें ही जांच कमेटी ने दोषी ठहराया है।

एक करोड़ 71 लाख की वसूली बताई गई
बैंक प्रबंधन द्वारा वर्तमान में दिनांक 12 नवंबर 2018 से 25 नवंबर 2019 तक विभिन्न खातों से कुल एक करोड़ 71 लाख 59 हजार 500 रुपए की वसूली होना बताया जा रहा है। बैंक द्वारा मौखिक रूप से जानकारी दी गई है कि आरोपी सुमीत पांडेय चिंगराजपारा सरकंडा जेल में बंद हैं तथा उस पर पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

