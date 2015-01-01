पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:बिलासपुर तहसील में 3326 मामले लंबित, भटक रहे लोग

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो महीने में एक बार पेशी दे रहे अधिकारी, अकेले अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार कोर्ट में 1079 मामले लंबित

सरकार की राजस्व मामलों को जल्द निपटाने की कवायद राजस्व अफसरों की मनमानी के आगे बेकार हो रही है। दो माह में एक बार पेशी देने से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि मामला निपटने में कितना समय लगेगा। सिर्फ बिलासपुर तहसील में ही 3326 मामले लंबित हैं। 120 किलोमीटर दूर से आने वाले पक्षकार को दो माह बाद पेशी पक्षकारों का कहना है कि अधिकारी उन्हें घुमा रहे हैं। इनमें सबसे अधिक शिकायतें अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार नारायण गबेल की हैं। इनके कोर्ट में 1079 मामले लंबित हैं। उन्होंने 2011 मामलों में से 923 मामलों का निपटारा किया है। इनकी शिकायत पक्षकार धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने कलेक्टर से की है। धर्मेंद्र कुमार का कहना है कि वे 120 किलोमीटर कवर्धा से आते हैं। नामांतरण के लिए लगाए गए मामले में 18 नवंबर को पेशी थी मामले का निपटारा के बजाय सीधे दो माह बाद 2021 में पेशी दे दी गई। इसके पूर्व तीन पेशी हो चुकी है और बार-बार पेशी से वे मानसिक तौर पर परेशान हो गए हैं। इसी तरह बैमा नगोई के नारायण सूर्यवंशी ने बताया कि फौती उठाने के मामले में एक साल से वे तहसील आ रहे हैं। इस संबंध में एसडीएम देवेंद्र पटेल ने कहा कि राजस्व मामलाें के निपटारे में तेजी लाई जाएगी।

अन्य तहसीलों में 3230 से अधिक मामले
अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार सकरी-347,नायब तहसीलदार रतनपुर-339,अनुविभागीय अधिकारी कोटा-314,नायब तहसीलदार सकरी-296,तहसीलदार तखतपुर-285,तहसीलदार बिल्हा-269,नायब तहसीलदार गनियारी-249,तहसीलदार कोटा-216,नायब तहसीलदार बिल्हा-214,अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार सीपत 194,तहसीलदार मस्तूरी 170,नायब तहसीलदार तखतपुर 122,नायब तहसीलदार 109, नायब तहसीलदार बिल्हा 106 समेत अन्य तहसीलाें में 3230 से अधिक मामले।

संज्ञान लेंगे अधिक पेंडेंसी वाले अफसरों की
इस मामले में राजस्व सचिव रीता शांडिल्य ने तहसीलों में ज्यादा पेंडेंसी वाले राजस्व अफसरों की संज्ञान लेने की बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की दी गई सहूलियतों के बाद भी आम लोगों को उसका फायदा मिलना चाहिए।

बिलासपुर तहसील में पेंडिंग मामले
अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार- 1079,नायब तहसीलदार1- 818, तहसीलदार-798,नायब तहसीलदार 2- 319, अनुविभागीय अधिकारी-184, नायब तहसीलदार 3- 128। कुल 3326 मामले

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें