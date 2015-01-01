पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सफाई, लार्वा कंट्रोल पर 3.56 करोड़ खर्च, मच्छरों से राहत नहीं

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हैल्थ ऑफिसर कह रहे मच्छरों का प्रकोप बढ़ेगा

सूर्यकान्त चतुर्वेदी | वार्डों में इन दिनों मच्छरों की संख्या कुछ इस कदर बढ़ रही है कि लोगों को शाम ढलते ही बचाव के उपाय करने पड़ रहे। अमूमन मच्छरों से बचाव के लिए लिक्विड, क्वाइल का उपयोग लोग रात को सोते वक्त करते हैं, परंतु अभी स्थिति बिगड़ चुकी है। मच्छरों की बेहिसाब पैदावार के पीछे सफाई का अभाव, लार्वा कंट्रोल और फागिंग मशीन के नाम पर घोटाले की प्रमुख वजह है। इसलिए निगम की कोई व्यवस्था कारगर नहीं हो पा रही है। ‘दैनिक भास्कर’ ने एमआईसी मेंबरों से बात की तो दो को छोड़कर अधिकांश ने निगम की व्यवस्थाओं के प्रति असंतोष जताया। डीजल, पेट्रोल व दवाओं के इस्तेमाल पर सवाल उठाए।
जानिए सफाई और लार्वा कंट्रोल पर 3.56 करोड़ महीना खर्च : पुराने निगम के 66 में 59 वार्डों की मैकेनिकल सफाई पर 1.50 करोड़, डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन, प्रोसेसिंग पर 1.20 करोड़ और निगम के सफाई अमले(दैनिक व टास्क कर्मी सहित) मासिक वेतन पर 80 लाख रुपए खर्च हो रहे हैं। यानी हर महीने 3.50 करोड़ रुपए सफाई और 6 लाख रुपए फॉगिंग और लार्वा कंट्रोल पर खर्च हो रहे। प्रमिल शर्मा के मुताबिक फागिंग की 10 मशीनें चलाई जा रही हैं। हरेक में दवा के अतिरिक्त 6 लीटर पेट्रोल और 15 लीटर डीजल का उपयोग हो रहा है। इस प्रकार महीने में 4500 लीटर डीजल और 1800 लीटर पेट्रोल पर क्रमश: 3.47 लाख व 1.45 लाख रुपए खर्च हो रहे हैं।

माहो से बचने ये करें
फसल कटाई के दौरान माहो का प्रकोप बढ़ जाता है। शहर में रोशनी से आकर्षित होने वाले इन कीटो से लोग इतने परेशान रहते हैं कि लाइट बंद करना पसंद करते हैं। इनसे बचाव के लिए कृषि महाविद्यालय के कीट विशेषज्ञ डॉ. आलोक अवस्थी का नुस्खा कारगर हो सकता है। नीम या अन्य ज्यादा पत्तियों वाले पेड़ की डंगाल को लाइट की रोशनी के पास लटका दें, डंगाल में तेल लगा दें तो और अच्छा, माहो उसमें चिपक जाएंगे। दवा का छिड़काव नहीं करना चाहिए।

फागिंग में भ्रष्टाचार हो रहा
नेता प्रतिपक्ष अशोक विधानी का कहना है कि उनके वार्ड में फागिंग मशीन घंटे भर भी नहीं चलती। 15 लीटर डीजल, 6 लीटर पेट्रोल कैसे खर्च हो रहा? घंटे भर जेसीबी चलाने में 6 लीटर डीजल खर्च होता है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि फागिंग और लार्वा कंट्रोल के नाम पर भ्रष्टाचार हो रहा है, जिससे मच्छरों से बचाव के उपाय कारगर नहीं हो रहे।

सीधी बात
डाॅ. ओंकार शर्मा, हैल्थ आफिसर, नगर निगम
सवाल - मच्छर बेहिसाब बढ़ गए। जनता परेशान है, क्या कर रहे हैं?
-मौसम में बदलाव से मच्छर बढ़ते हैं। यह मच्छरों का सीजन है। एंटी लार्वा दवा का छिड़काव कराया जा रहा है। फागिंग मशीन भी चल रही है।
सवाल - लार्वा कंट्रोल क्या ठेके पर..?
-लार्वा कंट्रोल की दवा के छिड़काव के लिए 2.79 लाख महीने का ठेका दिया गया है।

