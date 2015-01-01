पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयू:38 बीएड कॉलेजों ने दी गलत जानकारी जांच कमेटी ने 8 महीने में नहीं सौंपी रिपोर्ट

अटल यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्ध बीएड कॉलेज एनसीटीई और एससीईआरटी के नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। नियम अनुसार कॉलेजों में प्राचार्य, शिक्षक तक नहीं हैं। ऐसे में एयू के बीएड कॉलेजों में प्राचार्य, शिक्षक, लैब, खेल मैदान, जमीन सहित अन्य दस्तावेज और प्राचार्यों व शिक्षकों की सैलरी स्लिप की फोटोकॉपी एनसीटीई ने मांगी थी। कॉलेजों ने गलत जानकारी तय समय के 15 दिन बाद यूनिवर्सिटी को भेजी दी थी। जो जानकारी एयू ने एनसीटीई भेजी गई। इस पर एनसीटीई ने एयू को सभी कॉलेजों की जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए। यूनिवर्सिटी ने एनसीटीई के नियमों के अनुसार कॉलेजों की स्थिति की जांच करने 8 महीने पहले पूर्व कुलपति ने तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी बना दी है। कमेटी बनने के बाद मात्र एक दिन यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंचकर दस्तावेजों की जांच की थी। इसके बाद गड़बड़ी करने वाले कॉलेजों के चेयरमैन और प्राचार्यों द्वारा यूनिवर्सिटी के अधिकारियों व जांच कमेटी से संपर्क कर लिया गया। इसके बाद जांच बंद हो गई। 8 महीने बाद भी कमेटी यूनिवर्सिटी को जांच की रिपोर्ट नहीं सौंप पाई है। इधर फिर बीएड कॉलेजों में एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। एक बार फिर एनसीटीई ने यूनिवर्सिटी से जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी है। अब यूनिवर्सिटी फिर से बीएड कॉलेजों का दस्तावेज निकालने में लगी है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर एनसीटीई और एससीईआरटी कार्रवाई करेगी। इन कॉलेजों में एडमिशन इस सत्र में देना है कि नहीं इस पर एससीईआरटी निर्णय लेगी। एयू से संबद्ध 44 बीएड कॉलेज हैं। इसमें एक पीजीबीटी कॉलेज शासकीय और 43 प्राइवेट हैं। इसमें कृष्णा बीएड कॉलेज पर प्रतिबंध लगा हुआ है। वहीं 42 बीएड कॉलेजों में इस सत्र में एडमिशन होना है। इन कॉलेजों में 100-100 सीट हैं। राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एससीईआरटी) ने अटल यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्ध सभी बीएड कॉलेजों की जानकारी मंगाई थी। 38 कॉलेजों ने गलत जानकारी यूनिवर्सिटी को भेजी। इसकी शिकायत एक बार फिर एनसीईआरटी में हो गई है। अभी तक श्याम शिक्षा कॉलेज, संत गुरु घासी दास कॉलेज पचपेड़ी, एरिसेंट कॉलेज रायगढ़, सांदीपनी कॉलेज ने जानकारी नहीं दी है। जानकी कॉलेज की शिकायत भी यूनिवर्सिटी के पास आई है। ये कॉलेज 4 साल पहले जिस प्राचार्य ने कॉलेज को छोड़ दिया है, उसके नाम पर कॉलेज चला रहे हैं। एयू ने जिन कॉलेजों में प्राचार्य नहीं हैं, उन बीएड कॉलेजों में इस सत्र में एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया रोकने एससीईआरटी को पत्र लिखा है।

कमेटी से रिपोर्ट की जानकारी लूंगा: कुलसचिव
अटल यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रभारी कुलसचिव डॉ. एचएस होता ने कहा कि बीएड कॉलेजों की जांच की रिपोर्ट के मामले में सोमवार को जानकारी लूंगा। साथ ही जानकारी एनसीटीई व एससीईआरटी भेजी जाएगी।

