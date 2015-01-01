पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:घोटाले में फंसी 40 लाख की बिल्डिंग, ठेकेदार ने अधूरा किया निर्माण, हो गया 12 लाख का भुगतान

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सहकारी बैंक की शाखा बम्नीडीह का मामला, पंजीयक को सीईओ ने भेजा जवाब

सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक की शाखा बम्नीडीह में 40 लाख की बिल्डिंग घोटाले में फंसी है। नियम कायदों को ताक पर रखकर यह भवन तब बनवाया जा रहा था, जब तत्कालीन संचालक मंडल के पदाधिकारी यहां काम कर रहे थे। यह गड़बड़ी भी उसी दौर की है। इसी मामले में सहकारी संस्था रायपुर के पंजीयक ने बैंक के सीईओ से पूछताछ की है। जिसके जवाब में ही सीईओ ने पंजीयक को सारी स्थिति बता दी है। फिलहाल 40 लाख की इस बिल्डिंग के एवज में ठेकेदार को 12 लाख रुपए का भुगतान कर दिया गया है। वर्ष 2014 में बैंक एक साल में भवन और मरम्मत पर अधिकतम 4.26 करोड़ रुपए ही खर्च कर सकता है। लेकिन बिलासपुर के बैंक ने 20 शाखाओं में भवन बनाने के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर जारी कर दिए। इसके लिए न संचालक मंडल से मंजूरी ली गई, न पंजीयक सहकारी संस्थाएं से। टेंडर भी इस तरह से जारी किए कि कुछ खास लोग ही इसके लिए आवेदन कर पाएं। ठेकेदारों को भी बेजा लाभ दिया गया। निर्माण में रुचि भी ऐसी कि जिन इलाकों में बैंक के भवन पहले से थे, वहां 40 से 50 लाख रुपए की लागत से किसान विश्रामगृह बनाए गए हैं। मामला तब खुला जब तत्कालीन ज्वाइंट रजिस्ट्रार ने इसकी जांच की। जिसके बाद ही भुगतान पर रोक लगाई गई थी। इसके बावजूद तीन भवनों का निर्माण करने वाले ठेकेदारों को भुगतान किया गया था। बैंक के अधीन तीन ब्रांचों के लिए लोहर्सी, सरगांव, चपोरा में बनाई गई 61 लाख की बिल्डिंग बन तो गई थी, पर ब्रांचों की शिफ्टिंग अटकी हुई थी। इनका वर्कआर्डर गलत तरीके से जारी किया गया था। अब इसी मामले में बम्नीडीह शाख में अधूरी बनी बिल्डिंग के बदले भी पैसों के भुगतान करने का मामला खुला है। जिसकी जानकारी बैंक के सीईओ श्रीकांत चंद्राकर ने पंजीयक को भेज दी है।

