पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:आंवला नवमी पर कोटा में जुआ खेलते 52 पकड़े गए, 2.44 लाख रुपए जब्त

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आंवला नवमी पर कोटा के घोंघा जलाशय के नीचे जंगल में हर साल की तरह इस साल भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग जुआ खेलने पहुंचे। प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस गौरव राय ने उनके फड़ों पर ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई कर 52 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। जुआरियों के कब्जे से 2 लाख 44 हजार 800 रुपए जब्त किए गए। आंवला नवमी पर कोटा में हर साल बड़ी संख्या में लोग पिकनिक मनाने व पूजा पाठ करने परिवार के साथ आते हैं। इसी तरह यहां विभिन्न स्थानों से जुआ खेलने भी पहुंचते हैं। जगह-जगह फड़ का आयोजन होता है और एक साथ सैकड़ों लोग बैठकर जुआ खेलते हैं। जुआरियों काे पकड़ने के लिए पांच टीम का गठन किया था। पांच बड़े फड़ पर दबिश देकर 55 जुआरियों को पकड़कर उनके कब्जे से 2 लाख 44 हज़ार 800 रुपए जब्त किए गए। इनमें सारथी साथी सरकंडा बिलासपुर सहित उनके 10 अन्य साथियों से 19 हजार 330 रुपए, संजीव वैष्णव व उसके 9अन्य साथियों से 15940 रुपए, रितेश यादव और उसके 9 अन्य साथियों समेत अन्य से रुपए बरामद किए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें