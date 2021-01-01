पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लॉकडाउन का पॉजिटिव असर:घरों में ज्यादा समय बिताने, सुरक्षा के साथ बाहर निकलने से 62 फीसदी लोगों की त्वचा सुधरी

बिलासपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोनाकाल के 10 माह में 24703 मरीज त्वचा से जुड़ी बीमारियों का इलाज कराने पहुंचे

कोरोनाकाल में लोगों की त्वचा में सुधार हुआ है। सिम्स की ओपीडी के आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि 2019 के मुकाबले बीते वर्ष यानी 2020 में 62.4 फीसदी त्वचा रोग के मरीज घटे हैं। जो राहत-भरे संकेत हैं। मार्च से दिसंबर 2020 तक सिम्स के स्किन विभाग में 24703 मरीज इलाज कराने आए। वहीं मार्च से दिसंबर 2019 में 65696 मरीज इलाज कराने पहुंचे थे। पिछले 10 माह के मुकाबले बीत वर्ष 40993 यानी 62.4 फीसदी रोगी घटे हैं। त्वचा रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर अजय अग्रवाल का कहना है कि लोगों का घरों में ज्यादा समय बिताना और शरीर की साफ-सफाई का ध्यान रखना है त्वचा में सुधार होने का मुख्य कारण है। कोरोना-काल में लोग ज्यादा समय घरों में रहे। जरूरत पर बाहर निकले भी तो चेहरे पर मास्क या फिर गमछा बांधकर। धूल और धूप से बचाव किया। बार-बार हाथ धोना और कपड़े बदलना भी त्वचा रोग की चपेट में आने से बचाता है। क्योंकि गंदे कपड़ों से हमारे शरीर में संक्रमण होता और फिर धीरे-धीरे त्वचा रोग की समस्या शुरू हो जाती है।

शरीर की स्वच्छता सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी नमी और धूप से बचना चाहिए
सिम्स के एक्सपर्ट डॉक्टर जेपी स्वाइन का कहना है कि कोरोना-काल में लोगों का आना-जाना बंद था। जिसके कारण रेगुलर मरीज भी अस्पताल नहीं आ रहे थे। पहले के मुकाबले मरीजों की संख्या काफी घटी है। त्वचा रोग से बचने के लिए लोगों को शरीर की स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। धुले और साफ-सुधरे कपड़े पहनना चाहिए। नमी, धूल और धूप से बचना चाहिए। कड़ी धूप में निकलने से पहले लोगों को गमछा बांधकर चेहरे की सुरक्षा करनी चाहिए। पूरी बांह के कपड़े पहनकर घर से बाहर निकलने से धूप, धूल के साथ प्रदूषण से भी हमारा बचाव होता है। त्वचा को सुरक्षित रखने लोगों को खुद की केयर करनी होती है। कोरोना-काल में लोगों ने ऐसा किया है।

बढ़ने लगी संख्या: 25 दिन में 30354 मरीज इलाज कराने पहुंचे
अब सबकुछ खुल गया है। लोगों में कोरोना का भय भी कम हो गया है। सुरक्षा पर भी खास ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। ज्यादातर लोग बिना मास्क के बाजारों में देखने को मिल रहे हैं। अब फिर त्वचा रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है, हालांकि 2019 के मुकाबले कम ही है। जनवरी के 26 दिन में 30354 रोगी सिम्स में इलाज कराने पहुंचे। हर दिन औसत 1214 लोग त्वचा से जुड़ी बीमारी का इलाज कराने आ रहे हैं। जबकि 2020 के आंकड़े देखें तो अप्रैल से नवंबर तक तीन हजार मरीज किसी भी महीने नहीं पहुंचे। इधर निजी अस्पतालों में भी त्वचा रोग के मरीजों की संख्या घटी है। अस्पताल संचालकों का कहना है कि घर पर रहकर लोगों ने खुद की सेहत के साथ त्वचा को भी सुधार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser