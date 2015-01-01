पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:74% मरीजों का घर पर इलाज, डॉक्टर बोले-घर पर परिवार का सहयोग मिलने से तनाव कम होता है

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • निजी और सरकारी अस्पतालों में 1691 बिस्तर खाली, अब तक 3896 भर्ती हुए

जिले में कोरोना के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। राहत है कि लोग ठीक भी हो रहे हैं। 26 मार्च से लेकर अब तक यानी कोरोना काल के 240 दिनों में 14978 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। 14096 यानी 94.11 फीसदी ठीक हो चुके हैं। पहले हर मरीज को स्वास्थ्य विभाग अस्पताल में भर्ती करता था। जुलाई के बाद व्यवस्था में बदलाव आया और शासन ने बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा दी। तब से ज्यादातर मरीज घर पर इलाज करा रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़े कह रहे हैं कि अब तक 14978 मरीजों में 74 फीसदी यानी 11082 मरीजों ने घर पर इलाज कराने का फैसला लिया। अस्पतालों में सिर्फ 26 फीसदी यानी 3896 मरीज भर्ती हुए। वर्तमान में बिलासपुर जिले के सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों को मिलाकर 1691 बिस्तर खाली पड़े हैं। 1978 में से 287 बिस्तर भरे हैं। इनमें जिले के 230 मरीज हैं। अन्य दूसरे जिले के हैं। होम आइसोलेशन की बात करें तो 640 एक्टिव मरीजों में 410 घर पर इलाज करा रहे हैं।

17 डॉक्टर सहित 35 कर्मी लगे हैं देखरेख में
इधर होम आइसोलेशन का फैसला करने के बाद मरीजों की देखरेख में 17 डॉक्टर सहित कुल 35 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जो हर पल मरीजों पर नजर रखते हैं। 35 सदस्यों की टीम तीन भागों में बंटकर यह काम कर रही है। डॉक्टर ने बताया कि मरीज अस्पताल जाने के नाम से डरता है। घर पर उन्हें परिवार की ताकत मिलती है। जिसके कारण उनका तनाव दूर होता है। इसके अलावा स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम लगातार उनकी मॉनिटरिंग करती करती है। मरीजों को घर पर इलाज देने से पहले पूरी जानकारी ली जाती है कि उन्हें कोरोना के अलावा और कौन-कौन सी बीमारी है। गंभीर मरीजों को घर पर इलाज की सुविधा नहीं दी जाती।

घर पर रहने की जिद करते हैं लोग
सीएमएचओ डॉक्टर प्रामोद महाजन का कहना है कि ज्यादातर लोग घर पर ही इलाज कराने की जिद करते हैं। फिर भी हम लक्षण वाले और गंभीर मरीजों को अस्पताल भेजते हैं। कई लोग को जबरदस्ती घर पर रहने का दबाव बनवाते हैं। जबकि हमने अस्पतालों में बेहतर व्यवस्था की है इसके बावजूद लोग घर पर रहना पसंद करते हैं।

122 नए मरीज, एक पीड़ित ने तोड़ा दम
पिछले पांच दिनों से लगातार जिले में कोरोना मरीजों के आंकड़े 100 प्लस हैं। शनिवार को 122 मरीजों की पहचान हुई। इनमें से 35 लोगों के भीतर सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार सहित कोविड-19 के लक्षण मिले हैं। 85 मरीज एसिम्टमैटिक हैं। एनटीपीसी, एसई सीएल बसंत विहार, पुलिस लाइन, मेडिकल स्टाफ सहित अन्य लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 14978 हो गई। इधर शनिवार को 54 मरीज ठीक हुए तो कुल ठीक होने वालों के आंकड़े 14096 पहुंच गए। इधर जिले में कोरोना पीड़ित एक मरीज की मौत शनिवार को हुई है। इन्हें मिलाकर अब जिले में कोविड से दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या 243 पहुंच गई है। रतनपुर के रहने वाले 74 वर्षीय राधेलाल नामदेव की मौत एम्स रायपुर में हुई है। इसके अलावा शहर के अस्पतालों में बाहरी जिले के तीन पीड़ितों ने दम तोड़ा है। केयर एंड क्योर अस्पताल में जांजगीर के 71 साल के ब्रिज बिलास पटेल ने अंतिम सांस ली। श्री राम केयर अस्पताल में कोरिया के रहने वाले 72 वर्षीय संतोष जैन ने दम तोड़ा। अपोलो में कोरबा निवासी 60 साल के दिलीप कुमार थापा की मौत हुई है।

