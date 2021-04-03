पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयू की विशेष परीक्षा 8 से:अंग्रेजी व हिंदी विषय में 8 हजार छात्र परीक्षा परिणाम से असंतुष्ट

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
अटल यूनिवर्सिटी यूजीसी और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश के अनुसार जो छात्र अपने परीक्षा परिणाम से असंतुष्ट हैं, या जो परीक्षा नहीं ले पाए हैं, जो एटीकेटी, सप्लीमेंट्री हैं, उनकी विशेष परीक्षा लेने जा रही है। ऐसे छात्रों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी ने परीक्षा फार्म भराया था। इसमें अलग-अलग विषयों में परीक्षा देने के लिए 13 हजार से ज्यादा छात्रों ने परीक्षा फार्म भरा हैं। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा परीक्षा देने के लिए एमए अंग्रेजी 4 हजार और एमए हिंदी में 4 हजार से अधिक छात्र आवेदन किए हैं। हिंदी व अंग्रेजी विषय के छात्र परीक्षा परिणाम से ज्यादा असंतुष्ट हैं। अब ऐसे में इन छात्रों की परीक्षा यूनिवर्सिटी 8 फरवरी से लेने जा रही है। परीक्षा ओपन बुक पद्धति से होगी। छात्रों को उत्तरपुस्तिका का प्रथम पृष्ट वेबसाइट से अपलोड करना है। ए-4 साइज के पेपर पर स्वयं से लिखना है। उत्तरपुस्तिका हर पेपर के तीन दिन के अंदर जमा करना है। उत्तरपुस्तिका कॉलेज में छात्रों को जमा करना होगा। स्पीड पोस्ट भी कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा विभाग प्रभारी प्रदीप सिंह ने बताया कि छात्र 5 फरवरी से प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उत्तरपुस्तिका जमा करते समय उसके साथ प्रवेशपत्र की काॅपी भी लगानी है। कॉलेजों को बाह्य परीक्षक का समय लेकर ऑनलाइन प्रायोगिक परीक्षा करानी है।

प्रश्नपत्र एयू की वेबसाइट पर 10.30 बजे मिलेगी
परीक्षा विभाग के प्रभारी सिंह के अनुसार छात्रों को प्रश्नपत्र एयू की वेबसाइट से अपलोड करना पड़ेगा। प्रतिदिन सुबह 10.30 बजे प्रश्नपत्र अपलोड होगा। अगर डाउनलोड में कोई परेशान आए तो विज्ञान संकाय के छात्र आरएस ठाकुर-9893355608, कला संकाय के आरके विश्वकर्मा-9617442064, वाणित्य संकाय के लक्ष्मण दास-8839698665 और सेमेस्टर कक्षाओं के लिए मुन्ना गोंड़-9907978503 और प्रदीप सिंह-9425535618 से संकर्प कर सकते हैं।

