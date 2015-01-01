पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:कुर्क की गई जमीन को बेचने के नाम पर 8.73 लाख की धोखाधड़ी

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 लाख में सौदा कर ले लिया बयाना, रजिस्ट्री के लिए टालमटोल पर हुआ संदेह

कोर्ट के आदेश से कुर्क किए गए जमीन को बेचने कथित जमीन मालिक ने उसे बेचने के लिए ग्राहक ढूंढकर 14 लाख में सौदा कर लिया और खरीदार से 8 लाख 73 हजार रुपए एडवांस लेकर ठगी कर ली। रजिस्ट्री के लिए जब टालमटोल करने लगा तो खरीदार को संदेह हुआ और उन्होंने दस्तावेजों की जांच कराई फिर धोखाधड़ी का पता चला। कोटा पुलिस ने इस मामले में दो के खिलाफ जुर्म दर्ज किया है। करगीरोड निवासी मनीष कुमार गुप्ता पिता राम सजीवन गुप्ता कोटा में छड़,सीमेंट की बिक्री और ठेकेदारी करते हैं। श्रवण कुमार निर्मलकर ने उनसे ग्राम करगी खुर्द के एक जमीन का सौदा 14 लाख रुपए में तय किया और एडवांस के रूप में 8 लाख 73 हजार 570 रुपए ले लिया। 17 दिसंबर को उसने 50 रुपए के स्टांप में इसका बकायदा इकरारनामा भी किया। इसके बाद वह रजिस्ट्री के लिए तालमटोल करने लगा। ठेकेदार ने जब राजस्व अभिलेखों से बी वन, खसरा देखा तो गड़बड़ी का पता चला। श्रवण कुमार निर्मलकर की स्वामित्व की सभी जमीनों को न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रथम श्रेणी कोटा ने आदेश जारी कर शासन के पक्ष में कुर्क कर बिक्री, दान, हस्तांतरित से प्रतिबंधित किया है। श्रवण कुमार के स्वामित्व की जमीन को इकरारनामा के गवाह लक्ष्मी यादव काे सुपुर्द किया गया था। तब से लक्ष्मी यादव जमीनों पर कृषि कार्य कर रहा है और उससे होने वाले आय की रकम कोर्ट में जमा करता है। मनीष कुमार ने कोटा थाने में इसकी लिखित में शिकायत की। इसी बीच पता चला कि श्रवण कुमार की कुर्क संपत्ति को प्रकरण समाप्त होने के आधार पर रिहा कराकर लीला साव पति भूपेंद्र कुमार को बेच दिया गया है। मनीष कुमार को जमीन मिलने की कोई संभावना नजर नहीं आई। श्रवण कुमार व लक्ष्मी यादव ने मिलकर उस जमीन के बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध होने की पूर्ण जानकारी होने के बाद भी धोखाधड़ी की।

