महामारी:कोरोना के 88 मरीज मिले, एक भी मौत नहीं

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • शहर के कोविड अस्पतालों से 212 मरीज डिस्चार्ज होकर अपने घर गए

कोरोना से अब राहत जारी है। शुक्रवार को कोरोना संक्रमित 88 नए मरीज सामने आए। इन्हें मिलाकर अब संक्रमित होने वाले मरीजों की कुल संख्या 13 हजार 484 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं 212 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज कोविड अस्पतालों से ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज भी किए गए। ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या अब 12 हजार 373 हो गई। राहत की सबसे बड़ी बात यह रही कि जिले के किसी भी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। इसलिए मौतों का आंकड़ा 229 पर ही रहा। कम मरीज मिलने के मामले में सीएमएचओ का कहना है कि जांच लगातार की जा रही है लेकिन कोरोना का संक्रमण अब पहले जैसा नहीं रहा है इसलिए पीड़ितों की संख्या में कमी आ रही है। जिले में गुरुवार को 60 मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित मिले थे। जबकि शुक्रवार को मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 88 हो गई। हालांकि पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 100 से नीचे ही रही है। सिर्फ एक दिन ही 100 से ज्यादा मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग मरीजों की संख्या कम मिलने से राहत की सांस ले रहा है।

कोरोना से 70 वर्षीय महिला मरीज की मौत
कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराई गई 70 वर्षीय महिला ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। महिला मरीज का पिछले 13 दिन से अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा था। जिस महिला की मौत हुई वह बलौदा जांजगीर की रहने वाली थीं। कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद 70 वर्षीय महिला मरीज को 24 अक्टूबर को अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया। जहां 13 दिनों तक बीमारी से लड़ने के बाद वह जीवन की जंग हार गई।

चिंता यह कि शहर में हर जगह पहुंच रहा संक्रमण : कोरोना मरीजों की मौत में गिरावट आई है। मरीज भी लगातार कम मिल रहे हैं। लेकिन चिंता इस बात की बढ़ती जा रही है कि कोरोना का संक्रमण शहर व ग्रामीण हर क्षेत्र में लगातार पहुंच रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी जिले के हर हिस्से में कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीज मिले। तेलीपारा, 27 खोली, बिल्हा,मस्तूरी, कुदूदंड, वार्ड 1 रामा वैली, वार्ड 7 चकरभाठा, बरतोरी सहित अन्य कॉलोनी व मोहल्लों में मरीज मिले हैं।​​​​​​​

