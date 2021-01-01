पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब रफ्तार बढ़ेगी:9 नए टीकाकरण केंद्र शुरू होंगे, रोज 1200 से अधिक को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य

बिलासपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी छह सेंटरों में हो रहा है वैक्सीनेशन, अब तक 2363 ने लगवाए टीके, 341 ने मना किया, 562 आए ही नहीं

जिले में कोविड टीकाकरण की रफ्तार धीमी है। सोमवार को राज्य के अधिकारियों ने जिले के अफसरों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि टीकाकरण में तेजी लाएं। इसके लिए कुल 15 केंद्र शुरू करने की अनुमति भी दे दी है। गुरुवार से बिलासपुर में 9 नए वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर शुरू होंगे और टीके की रफ्तार बढ़ेगी ताकि समय पर सभी को वैक्सीन लगाई जा सके। किम्स, न्यू होरी-जोन डेंटल, त्रिवेणी डेंटल कॉलेज, पीएचसी रतनपुर, पीएचसी गनियारी, केयर एंड क्योर, सीपत, आयुर्वेद कॉलेज और रेलवे अस्पताल को नया केंद्र बनाया जा रहा है। इन्हें मिलाकर कुल 15 सेंटरों पर गुरुवार से टीके लगेंगे। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉक्टर मनोज सैम्युअल ने बताया कि कोविडशील्ड की 11480 वैक्सीन को अगले चार दिन के अंदर सभी कर्मचारियों को लगाने का लक्ष्य तैयार किया है। 15 सेंटरों में हर दिन 1200 से अधिक कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य रहेगा। इसलिए सेंटरों को बढ़ाया गया है ताकि पहली वैक्सीन सभी को जल्दी लग सके। बुधवार को तय होगा कि किस सेंटर में कितने टीके पहुंचाने हैं।

65 कर्मचारी फिर नहीं पहुंचे
सोमवार को छह सेंटरों में 530 कर्मचारियों को टीके लगने थे। 465 पहुंचे और 436 ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। 65 तो पहुंचे ही नहीं। तखतपुर और एनटीपीसी दो नए-सेंटरों में 130 लोगों को टीके लगने थे। 102 लोग ही पहुंचे और 100 लोगों ने टीके लगवाए। सिम्स में 90, जिला अस्पताल में 60 कर्मचारियों ने ही टीके लगवाए। अपोलो 96 और बिल्हा में 90 टीके लगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser