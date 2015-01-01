पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:मंगला, सकरी में अवैध प्लाटिंग पर कार्रवाई, निगम ने रोड व बाउंड्री हटाई

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कमिश्नर के निर्देश पर अवैध प्लाटिंग पर अब नियमित अभियान चलेगा

अवैध प्लाटिंग के पांच मामलों में बुधवार को नगर निगम अमले ने अचानक सख्ती दिखाई। निगम कमिश्नर प्रभाकर पाण्डेय के निर्देश पर मंगला,शांति नगर और सकरी क्षेत्रों के अवैध प्लाट पर निगम ने एक्सीवेटर के जरिए फेंसिंग, रोड और बाउंड्री ढहा दी। वहीं बिजली के खंभों समेत अन्य सामानों को जब्त कर लिया। कृषि जमीन पर बिना ले आउट, डायवर्सन कराए बिल्डरों द्वारा किसानों से एग्रीमेंट कर छोटे छोटे प्लाट की रजिस्ट्री कराने की शिकायतें लगातार मिल रही थीं। समीक्षा बैठक में निगम कमिश्नर ने भवन शाखा के अफसरों को कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर डांट लगाई। नतीजतन अवैध प्लाटिंग करने वालों के खिलाफ़ भवन शाखा को जमीनी कार्रवाई करनी पड़ी। निगम का दावा है कि जल्दी ही कानूनी कार्रवाई करते हुए अवैध प्लाटिंग करने वालों के विरुद्ध पुलिस में अपराध दर्ज कराया जाएगा। अगली कार्रवाई इन क्षेत्रों में होगी: निगम द्वारा आगे की कार्रवाई लिंगियाडीह, दोमुंहानी, मोपका चिल्हाटी, सिरगिट्टी, तिफरा, देवरीखुर्द, सकरी में की जाएगी। आज कार्रवाई में भवन शाखा के सहायक अभियंता सुरेश शर्मा,जोन कमिश्नर प्रवेश कश्यप, संदीप श्रीवास्तव, शशि वारे, वैभव अग्रवाल समेत अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहें।

जानिए किनके खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई
निगम कमिश्नर पाण्डेय ने अवैध प्लाटिंग के खिलाफ़ कार्रवाई के लिए टीम तैयार कर अभियान छेड़ने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिसके तहत निगम की भवन शाखा और जोन द्वारा आज मंगला क्षेत्र में गोपाल कश्यप,शांति नगर में राघव बिल्डर,सकरी जोन में विवेक अग्रवाल और अमित अग्रवाल(श्री राम इंफ्रा), रामखिलावन कोरी और संजीत वाधवा द्वारा किए जा रहे अवैध प्लाटिंग के खिलाफ़ कार्रवाई की गई। निगम एरिया में हो रहे अवैध प्लाटिंग से शहर की सूरत बिगड़ रही है। बिना किसी योजना और नियम का पालन किए ये अवैध प्लाट भविष्य में परेशानी पैदा करते हैं। इन सबके मद्देनजर पिछली समीक्षा बैठक में ही कमिश्नर ने अवैध प्लाटिंग के खिलाफ़ कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे।

कानून सख्त, अफसर, बिल्डर भी दायरे में
पंचायत क्षेत्रों में छत्तीसगढ़ पंचायत कालोनाइजर रजिस्ट्रेशन एवं निर्बंधन अधिनियम 1999- संशोधित 2015 में किसी भूमि के उप विभाजन के लिए अनुमति लेनी पड़ती है। एसडीएम लाइसेंस जारी करते हैं। निगम एरिया में सारी शक्ति निगम आयुक्त के पास होती है। छत्तीसगढ़ नगर पालिक निगम अधिनियम 1956 के अंतर्गत यदि अवैध प्लाटिंग निगम आयुक्त के अधीन अधिकारी की जानकारी में है और वह कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है, तो उसे 3 साल तक की सजा दी जा सकती है। वहीं बिल्डर द्वारा कालोनाइजर एक्ट का उल्लंघन करने पर उसे 7 साल की सजा तथा 5 लाख तक जुर्माना किया जा सकता है।

अवैध प्लाटिंग पर भास्कर ने लगातार खबरें छापीं
अवैध प्लाटिंग के मामले में ‘दैनिक भास्कर’ द्वारा लगातार खबरें प्रकाशित करने पर आखिरकार नगर निगम ने 20 लोगों को नोटिस जारी किया। जबकि 78 के विरुद्ध प्रकरण निगम के 8 जोन कार्यालय से प्रस्तुत किए गए थे। इसके बाद कमिश्नर के निर्देश पर दूसरी कार्रवाई की गई।

अभियान आगे भी जारी रहेगा:कमिश्नर
कमिश्नर प्रभाकर पाण्डेय ने कहा है कि अवैध प्लाटिंग करने वालों के खिलाफ़ कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी। आज पांच प्रकरणों पर कार्रवाई की गई। शहर के बाकी हिस्सों में अवैध प्लाटिंग करने वाले 94 लोगों की सूची तैयार की गई है। इनके विरुद्ध अभियान के रूप में कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

