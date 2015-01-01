पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवाई सेवा:नवंबर के अंत तक पूरे करने होंगे एयरपोर्ट के काम

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
चकरभाठा एयरपोर्ट पर पीडब्ल्यूडी को इस माह के अंत तक चल रहे सभी कामों को पूरा करना होगा। एविएशन विभाग से निर्देश आने के बाद काम में तेजी आ गई है। एयरपोर्ट में अभी रनवे समतलीकरण, फेसिंग लगाने के काम चल रहा है। एविएशन विभाग ने पीडब्ल्यूडी से कहा है कि एयरपोर्ट में चल रहे कामों को नवंबर माह तक पूरा कर दें। इसके पूर्व कोर्ट ने भी एयरपोर्ट में चल रहे कामों को जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने को कहा है ताकि थ्री सी लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन किया जा सके। इसके पूर्व कलेक्टर सारांश मित्तर, चीफ इंजीनियर पीएन साय भी एयरपोर्ट में चल रहे कामों का निरीक्षण कर चुके हैं। एयरपोर्ट में रनवे के समतलीकरण को लेकर कुछ समय पूर्व सेफ्टी मैनेजर ने पीडब्ल्यूडी को पत्र लिखा था जिसमें सुधार का काम पूरा हो चुका है। इसी तरह से टैक्सी रनवे का काम फिलहाल चल रहा है। पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ टीएन संतोष के मुताबिक नवंबर तक सभी काम पूरे कर लिए जाएंगे। राज्य शासन ने कुछ समय पूर्व ही एयरपोर्ट के विकास के लिए 27 करोड़ रुपए की राशि जारी की है। इसमें से 5.61 करोड़ रुपए के काम फिलहाल किए जा रहे हैं।
11 एकड़ जमीन मिलने का रास्ता साफ : एयरपोर्ट के अपने अधिकार क्षेत्र में सेना को दी गई 11 एकड़ जमीन मिलने का भी रास्ता साफ हो चुका है। वर्ष 2017 में सेना को दी गई 78 एकड़ जमीन राज्य शासन ने निरस्त कर दी है। राज्य शासन ने सेना को यह जमीन प्रबंधन व संधारण के लिए दी गई थी।
4सी के लिए चल रहा है धरना : इधर हवाई सुविधा जन संघर्ष समिति चकरभाठा एयरपोर्ट में 4 सी के लिए उड़ान सेवा शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर आंदोलन कर रही है।

