जहरीले धुएं से बर्बाद हो रहे हम सबके बच्चे:विधानसभा में सवाल, कैबिनेट का प्रस्ताव लेकिन पुलिस और प्रशासन की शह पर चल रहीं नशे की फैक्ट्रियां

बिलासपुर28 मिनट पहले
बिलासपुर विधायक के विधानसभा में सवाल उठाने के बाद प्रदेशभर के हुक्काबारों पर राज्य सरकार ने कैबिनेट में प्रस्ताव लाकर बैन लगा दिया। प्रशासन और पुलिस को बंद करने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई लेकिन बिलासपुर में कई हुक्का बार चल रहे हैं।

इन हुक्का बारों में युवाओं की जिंदगी तबाह हो रही है। नशे की इन फैक्ट्रियों को साथ देते नजर आ रहे हैं प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारी। जब चलाने पर ही बैन है तो चल क्यों रहे हैं? इस सवाल का जवाब किसी के पास नहीं है। फरवरी 2020 में हुक्का बारों को प्रतिबंधित करने का आदेश कैबिनेट में पास हुआ।

नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग को आदेश जारी करने कहा था। पुराने जितने भी हुक्का बार चल रहे थे उन्हें अवैध घोषित करना, लेकिन यह अब भी चल रहे हैं। संचालक और हुक्का पीने वालों के खिलाफ धारा 144 के तहत कार्रवाई का प्रावधान है।

एएसपी उमेश कश्यप का कहना है कि प्रदेश में हुक्काबार प्रतिबंधित है। इनकी जानकारी नहीं है। लेकिन लगातार कार्रवाई जारी है। जहां भी सूचना मिल रही है। छापेमारी कर नियमानुसार प्रकरण बनाए जा रहे हैं।

रायपुर रोड के इल्यूम क्लब में धुआं उड़ाते दिखे कॉलेज और स्कूल के बच्चे

शनिवार को दैनिक भास्कर ने होटल सिल्वरओक मगर पारा, ली-ग्रीक कैफे देवरीखुर्द, कोका बार गुरुनानक चौक, नटराज बार अग्रसेन चौक, हैंग ओवर बार और कोयला बार, फ्लेम्स हुक्काबार जगमल चौक में जाकर पता लगाया। ये सभी हुक्काबार बंद मिले।

इन हुक्काबारों में दो दिनों के भीतर पुलिस ने छापे मारी की थी। वहीं रायपुर रोड स्थित इल्यूम क्लब हुक्काबार में भास्कर टीम पहुंची तो स्कूल और कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट वहां धुआं उड़ाते नजर आए। बता दें कि लगातार दो दिनों तक पुलिस छापेमारी के बावजूद ये हुक्काबार देर रात तक चलता रहा।

विधायक बोले- पुलिस अधिकारियों पर होगी कार्रवाई

बिलासपुर विधायक शैलेश पांडेय ने बताया कि उन्होंने विधानसभा में प्रश्न उठाया। इसके बाद कैबिनेट ने प्रदेश भर में हुक्का बार पर रोक लगाई। डीजीपी को स्पष्ट किया गया था, कि कहीं भी हुक्का बार न चलें। इसके बाद भी अगर अब हुक्का बार चलता मिला तो पुलिस अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई होगी। नशे का व्यापार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। बच्चे और युवा नशे की गिरफ्त में न आए इसलिए पुलिस हुक्का बार को प्रतिबंधित करे।

सब कह रहे बंद हों

अधिवक्ता बोले- बढ़ रहे अपराध

अधिवक्ता वेंकटेश्वर तिवारी व अधिवक्ता अनुराग वाजपेयी ने बताया कि पुलिस और नगर निगम को सिगरेट और अन्य तंबाकू उत्पाद अधिनियम 2003 का पालन कराने की जिम्मेदारी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पहले ही सार्वजनिक जगहों पर धुम्रपान को प्रतिबंधित किया है।

30 सीट वाले होटलों, बारों को अलग से स्मोकिंग जोन बनाने का आदेश दिया है। इसका फायदा उठाकर स्मोकिंग जोन को हुक्काबार के रूप में बदलकर होटल संचालक चला रहे हैं। इस तरह के नशे से समाज में अपराध भी बढ़ रहा है और युवा गलत दिशा में जा रहे हैं। पहली बार पकड़े जाने पर 2 साल की सजा और 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना का प्रावधान है।

नोजल से संक्रमण का खतरा- डॉक्टर

चाइल्ड स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. अशोक मेहता ने बताया कि हुक्का में फ्लेवर केमिकल के नाम पर व्यवसाय चलाया जा रहा है। तंबाकू भी फ्लेवर में मिलाकर दिया जा रहा है। फिल्टर के बजाय हुक्का के माध्यम से तंबाकू लेना भी खतरनाक है।

जो केमिकल का उपयोग किया जा रहा है वह नुकसानदेह है। कोरोनाकाल में ऐसे में हुक्का गुड़गुड़ाने से कोरोना के संक्रमण के और फैलने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। धुआं उछालने, एक ही हुक्का से नोजल बदल कर उपयोग करने से रिवर्स बैक्टिरिया के फैलने का चांस ज्यादा होता है। हुक्का बार संचालक कुछ भी थोड़ी मात्रा में डालकर एडिक्ट कर सकता है।

