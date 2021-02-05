पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मार्च से शुरू हो सकती है हवाई सेवा:एलायंस एयर और केंद्र की टीम निरीक्षण के लिए पहुंची बिलासपुर; अधिकारी बोले- एयरपोर्ट उड़ान के लिए तैयार

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिलासपुर में फ्लाइट शुरू करने की घोषणा के बाद एलाइंज एयर कंपनी की टीम निरीक्षण के लिए पहुंची थी। अफसरों ने कहा- एक मार्च से शुरू हो सकती है हवाई सेवा।
  • अफसरों ने चकरभाटा एयरपोर्ट के टर्मिनल हॉल, रनवे और वहां की सुविधाओं का लिया जायजा
  • रूट की प्लानिंग बाद में, केंद्रीय उड्डयन मंत्री ने 1 मार्च से हवाई सेवा शुरू करने की घोषणा

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट शुरू होने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। अगर सब ठीक चलता रहा तो मार्च के पहले हफ्ते से फ्लाइट उड़ान शुरू हो जाएंगी। एलायंस एयर कंपनी की टीम मंगलवार को बिलासपुर के चकरभाटा एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंची। इस दौरान अफसरों की टीम ने एयरपोर्ट और वहां की सुविधाओं का निरीक्षण किया। कहा कि अब एयरपोर्ट हवाई सेवा के लिए तैयार हैं।

एलाइंज एयर कंपनी की 7 सदस्यीय टीम मंगलवार को दिल्ली से बिलासा बाई की केवटीन चकरभाटा एयरपोर्ट का निरीक्षण करने बिलासपुर पहुंची थी।
एलाइंज एयर कंपनी की 7 सदस्यीय टीम मंगलवार को दिल्ली से बिलासा बाई की केवटीन चकरभाटा एयरपोर्ट का निरीक्षण करने बिलासपुर पहुंची थी।

एलायंस एयर कंपनी की 7 सदस्यीय टीम ने कहा कि एयरपोर्ट की स्थिति को लेकर संतुष्टि हैं। टीम के सदस्यों में रवि मल्होत्रा, सनत कुमार, राज सिंह, राजेश कुट्टल, सुभाष कुमार, एसएन टंडन व एक अन्य सदस्य शामिल थे।

केंद्रीय उड्डयन मंत्री ने 1 मार्च से हवाई सेवा शुरू करने की घोषणा की थी
टीम में शामिल रवि मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट उड़ान के लिए तैयार है। मार्च पहले हफ्ते से हवाई सेवा शुरू होने की बात उन्होंने कही। कहा कि जहां तक रूट की बात है, उसकी प्लानिंग बाद में तय होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वह अपनी रिपोर्ट मंत्रालय को सौपेंगे। संभवत: मार्च के पहले सप्ताह से अनुमति मिल जाएगी। इससे पहले रायपुर प्रवास के दौरान केंद्रीय उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने मार्च से हवाई सेवा शुरू होने की घोषणा की थी।

