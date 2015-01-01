पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोगी का जाति विवाद:अमित जोगी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका वापस ली, आज होनी थी सुनवाई; अब जाएंगे पहले हाईकोर्ट

बिलासपुर42 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (CJCJ) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने जाति विवाद को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका वापस ले ली है। याचिका पर बुधवार को ही सुनवाई होनी थी।
  • फर्जी बताते हुए उच्च समिति ने निरस्त किया है प्रमाणपत्र , नामांकन भी खारिज हुआ था
  • तहसीलदार के प्रमाणपत्र पर साल 2013 में मरवाही विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ा था

छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (CJCJ) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने जाति विवाद को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका वापस ले ली है। याचिका पर बुधवार को ही सुनवाई होनी थी। इसके लिए जैसे ही आवेदन लगा अमित जोगी ने वकील के माध्यम से उसे वापस ले लिया। अब अमित जोगी पहले बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे। इससे पहले उन्होंने सीधा सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रूख किया था।

राज्य के पहले मुख्यमंत्री स्वर्गीय अजीत जोगी के पुत्र और JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने बताया कि 27 अक्टूबर 2013 को उनके प्रार्थना पर तहसीलदार ने अनुसूचित जनजाति का प्रमाण पत्र दिया। इसी प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर उन्होंने मरवाही क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़कर जीत हासिल की थी। इसको फर्जी बताते हुए समीरा पैकरा व संत कुमार नेताम ने जाति प्रमाण पत्र उच्च अधिकार समिति से जांच का अनुरोध किया था।

अक्टूबर में अमित जोगी की ओर से दायर की गई थी याचिका
जिला प्रमाण पत्र समिति ने 4 जुलाई 2020 को अमित जोगी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया। इसके बाद मामला रायपुर स्थित राज्य की उच्च प्रमाण पत्र समिति को भेजा गया। इसी बीच अमित जोगी ने अक्टूबर में एक याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की। उन्होंने 24 सितंबर 2020 में नियमों का अनु संशोधन को गैरकानूनी व भारतीय संविधान के अनुच्छेद 14 का उल्लंघन बताते हुए निरस्त करने की मांग रखी है।

छत्तीसगढ़ SC/ST संशोधन को निरस्त करने की मांग की थी
JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लगाई याचिका में छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग नियम 2013 में सितंबर-अक्टूबर 2020 में हुए अनु संशोधन को कानून विरुद्ध बताते हुए उसे निरस्त करने की मांग की थी। शासन की तरफ से राजीव धवन, समीरा पैकरा की तरफ से पूर्व महाधिवक्ता छत्तीसगढ़ जेके गिल्डा, संत कुमार नेताम के तरफ से सुदीप श्रीवास्तव ने पैरवी की।

पत्नी ऋचा जोगी की याचिका हाई कोर्ट में लंबित
ऋचा जोगी के अनुसूचित जनजाति प्रमाण पत्र को मुंगेली जिला स्तरीय जाति छानबीन समिति ने निलंबित कर दिया है। जिसके चलते वे भी मरवाही उपचुनाव से बाहर हो गई थीं। समिति के आदेश को ऋचा ने अपने वकील के माध्यम से छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। पिछले दिनों हाई कोर्ट में इस मामले की सुनवाई हुई थी। हाईकोर्ट ने ओपन कोर्ट में सुनवाई की व्यवस्था दी है।

