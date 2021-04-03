पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर22 दिन पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी की बहू और JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी की पत्नी ऋचा जोगी ने जाति विवाद मामले में शासन के संशोधन को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी की बहू और JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी की पत्नी ऋचा जोगी ने जाति विवाद मामले में शासन के संशोधन को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी है।
  • हाईपावर कमेटी की ओर से नए नियमों को लेकर की जा रही जांच पर रोक लगाने की मांग
  • जांच कमेटी ने ऋचा जोगी और पति अमित जोगी का निरस्त कर दिया था जाति प्रमाणपत्र

छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी की पत्नी ऋचा जोगी का जाति विवाद एक बार फिर नए सिरे से हाई कार्ट पहुंचा है। ऋचा जोगी ने बुधवार को हाई कोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर कर छत्तीसगढ़ शासन के जाति छानबीन के संशोधित नियम को चुनौती दी है। ऋचा जोगी ने याचिका दायर कर नए नियमों के तहत की जा रही जांच पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है।

जांच कमेटी ने ऋचा जोगी और पति अमित जोगी का जाति प्रमाणपत्र निरस्त कर दिया था। हाई कोर्ट चीफ जस्टिस की डिवीजन बेंच ने जांच का स्टेटस पूछा। शासन की ओर से बताया गया कि डिस्ट्रिक्ट कमेटी की जांच पूरी हो गई है। ऋचा जोगी की जाति प्रमाणपत्र को निलंबित कर हाई पावर कमेटी को भेज दिया गया हैं। इस मामले में निलंबित किए जाने वाले आदेश को ऋचा जोगी ने चुनौती नहीं दी है।

कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों से 4 सप्ताह में जवाब दाखिल करने को कहा
वहीं अधिवक्ता सुदीप श्रीवास्तव ने कोर्ट को बताया कि उनके क्लाइंट मुख्य शिकायतकर्ता हैं, लेकिन उन्हें पार्टी नहीं बनाया गया। मामले की सुनवाई के बाद हाई कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों को 4 सप्ताह में जवाब दाखिल करने कहा है। जवाब आने के बाद मामले में अंतिम सुनवाई होगी। साथ ही कोर्ट में याचिका-कर्ता ऋचा जोगी को कहा कि आप चाहे तो डिस्ट्रिक्ट कमेटी के अंतिम आदेश को चुनौती दे सकती हैं।

