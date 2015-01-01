पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:अपोलो की लगातार शिकायतें, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को अस्पताल में मिली 6 खामियां

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने तीन दिन में 13०० कर्मचारियों की योग्यता सूची मांगी

अपोलो अस्पताल में कई खामियों के बीच मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। लगातार शिकायत मिलने के बाद सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की 14 सदस्यीय टीम अचानक अपोलो पहुंची और अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। नर्सिंग होम एक्ट के तहत अपोलो में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कार्यवाही के दौरान पैथोलॉजी में खामियां मिली। नर्सिंग होम एक्ट के तहत ऑनलाइन आवेदन में इंचार्ज चिकित्सक डॉक्टर सजल सेन थे। लेकिन वर्तमान में इंचार्ज डॉक्टर दीपज्योति दास हैं। अब नए चिकित्सक के नाम से आवेदन किया जाएगा। 300 बिस्तर के इस अस्पताल में बड़े पैथोलॉजिकल लैब का संचालन किया जा रहा है, ऐसी स्थिति में नियमानुसार डायग्नोस्टिक एवं फिजियोथेरेपी इकाई के लिए अलग से आवेदन करना होगा। ओटी की स्वाब कल्चर रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध नहीं थी। सोनोग्राफी यूनिट में भी पूर्व इंचार्ज डॉक्टर सजल सेन के नाम दर्ज है। जिसे सुधारना होगा। साथ ही आधा दर्जन से अधिक खामियां पाई गई। जांच के लिए पहुंची टीम की नोडल अधिकारी डिप्टी कलेक्टर अंशिका पाण्डेय ने समस्त कार्यरत डॉक्टरों की योग्यता सूची तीन दिनों के अंदर पेश करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। शहर में कई ऐसे नामी निजी नर्सिंग होम संचालित हो रहे हैं जहां मरीजों के इलाज के नाम पर मोटी रकम तो वसूली जाती है। बावजूद इसके कई असुविधाएं होती हैं जिस वजह से मरीजों को भी परेशान होना पड़ता हैं।

बिना डिग्री के काम करने की शिकायत
स्वास्थ्य विभाग को शिकायत मिली थी कि अपोलो के कई कर्मचारी के पास योग्यता नहीं है। बिना नर्सिंग और अन्य डिग्री के ही कई कर्मचारी काम कर रहें है। ऐसे में निरीक्षण के लिए पहुंची टीम ने अपोलो में कार्यरत समस्त डॉक्टर और 1300 कर्मचारियों की योग्यता सूची, डाटा बेस सहित तीन दिनों के अंदर पेश करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे टीम में डिप्टी कलेक्टर अंशिका पाण्डेय, सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रमोद महाजन, डॉ. प्रभाकर नायडू, डॉ. अनिल श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. मनीष श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. प्रदीप शुक्ला, डॉ. राजेश पटेल, सहायक अभियंता गोपाल ठाकुर , डॉ . सौरभ शर्मा, हार्दिक सेलारका, गिरीश दुबे, डॉ. सीबी मिश्रा और शशांक वर्मा शामिल रहे।

