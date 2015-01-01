पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक सुधारने फैसला:बस स्टैंड चौराहे पर इमलीपारा की एप्रोच रोड चौड़ी होगी, 92 दुकानें हटेंगी

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • लिंक रोड पर ट्रैफिक का दबाव कम करने पांच साल पहले इमलीपारा रोड का निर्माण किया गया, एप्रोच की समस्या के चलते ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट नहीं हो पा रहा

टेलिफोन एक्सचेंज रोड और लिंक रोड पर दिनों दिन बढ़ते ट्रैफिक के दबाव को कम करने की गरज से निगम प्रशासन ने 4 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर 800 मीटर लंबे इमलीपारा रोड का निर्माण कराया, पर बस स्टैंड के नजदीक एप्रोच रोड की चौड़ाई कम होने से ट्रैफिक सुगम करने की कोशिशें सफल नहीं हो पाई। स्टेडियम के पीछे से बस स्टैंड चौराहे तक रोड की चौड़ाई 80 फुट के करीब है, परंतु बस स्टैंड के एप्रोच के पास दुकानों के कारण रोड की चौड़ाई 15 फुट रह गई है। ये दुकानें नगर निगम द्वारा व्यापारियों को 15 साल पहले इस शर्त पर आबंटित की गई हैं कि जरूरत पड़ने पर उन्हें कभी भी हटाया जा सकता है। बस स्टैंड के पास राजस्थान जलेबी से इमलीपारा रोड की चौड़ाई कम हो जाने के कारण लिंक रोड का पूरा ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट नहीं हो पा रहा है, इससे रोड निर्माण के उद्देश्य की पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। निगम प्रशासन ने इस मामले में एक बार फिर व्यापारियों से गतिरोध दूर करने तथा रोड निर्माण के लिए बातचीत का रास्ता खोल दिया है। मंगलवार को सायं 4 बजे व्यापारियों की बैठक बुलाई गई है, जिसमें दुकानों की शिफ्टिंग तथा अन्य विषयों पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

इमलीपारा एप्रोच रोड की चौड़ाई बढ़ाने के फायदे
इमलीपारा रोड की चौड़ाई बढ़ाने के बाद इमलीपारा रोड सीधे श्यामाप्रसाद मुखर्जी चौक से जुड़ जाएगा। अभी बस स्टैंड की ओर से आने वालों को उल्टी दिशा से घूम कर तेलीपारा रोड की ओर गलत ढंग से डिवाइडर क्रास कर इमलीपारा रोड पकड़ना पड़ता है। इसी प्रकार बस स्टैंड के गेट के ओर भी एप्रोच रोड की चौड़ाई दुकानों के चलते 15 फुट रह गई है, जिसके कारण बड़े वाहनों को आवाजाही में परेशानी होती है। अंधा मोड़ होने के कारण लिंक रोड का पूरा ट्रैफिक इन्हीं कमियों की वजह से डायवर्ट नहीं हो पा रहा है। इस रोड का इस्तेमाल एप्रोच रोड को चौड़ा करने के बाद बढ़ेगा। रोड पर आवाजाही बढ़ने का फायदा रोड के दोनों ओर रहने वालों को मिलेगा। उनके मकान, दुकान की कीमतें बढ़ेंगी।

निगम की योजना का खुलासा आज
निगम प्रशासन ने इमलीपारा में आबंटित 92 दुकानदारों की शिफ्टिंग के विषय में विचार विमर्श के लिए व्यापारियों की बैठक बुलाई है। नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रभाकर पांडेय ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि इमलीपारा एप्रोच रोड की चौड़ाई बढ़ाने के लिए मार्ग में आने वाली दुकानों को हटाना पड़ेगा। इस बारे में व्यापारियों से चर्चा की जाएगी। विजय ठाकरे ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि व्यापारी संघ निगम प्रशासन का रुख देख कर निर्णय करेगा। हटाने के पहले उन्हें दुकान बना कर देना चाहिए।

