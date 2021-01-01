पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:रनवे विस्तार के लिए सेना से 200 एकड़ जमीन मांगी

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
अखंड धरना के 250 वें दिन हवाई सुविधा जनसंघर्ष समिति के सदस्यों ने महानगरों तक सीधी उड़ान की मांग के साथ रनवे विस्तार के लिए भारतीय सेना से 200 एकड़ जमीन की मांग की है। इस मौके पर सभा में शामिल क्रेडाई के पदाधिकारियों ने हवाई सुविधा संषर्घ समिति के सदस्यों को पहली उड़ान से ले जाने का पूरा खर्च वहन करने की बात कही। हवाई सुविधा जनसंघर्ष समिति के धरने में मंगलवार को 50 संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए। दोपहर 12 बजे 250 दिन लिखा हुआ केक महापौर रामशरण यादव और समिति के वरिष्ठ सदस्य अशोक भंडारी ने सम्मिलित रूप से काटा। सभा में नरेश यादव, कमल सिंह ठाकुर, सुशांत शुक्ला आदि उपस्थित थे। चित्रकांत श्रीवास ने बताया कि सीपत के नवाडीह चौक में शाम 5 बजे से नुक्कड़ सभा होगी।

